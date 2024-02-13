Hundreds turn up for free pancakes in Hargreaves Mall on Shrove Tuesday

Free pancakes were on offer at Hargreaves Mall for Shrove Tuesday as Caritas Australia raised awareness for Project Compassion.
Held over Lent each year, Project Compassion is a six-week fundraiser tackling aid and development in the world's most vulnerable communities.
This year's theme, "For All Future Generations", is a call for long-term solutions for global issues.
"This year's theme is really quite appropriate for all future generations." said Bendigo mayor Andrea Metcalf in her welcome speech.
"So it's really wonderful to have the students today as a reminder for us all that we're always working to make a better tomorrow."
A total of 180 students from nine Bendigo schools showed off their musical talents for the cause.
"All the parents come to see them perform, all the parents and grandparents." said Kerry Stone, Caritas Coordinator for Sandhurst.
"We end up with over 200 people."
In the Christian tradition, Shrove Tuesday marks the last day before the beginning of Lent, a period of reflection and fasting during which those observing the celebration give up a personal pleasure as a Lenten sacrifice.
"Pancakes remind us of our privilege and plenty as we recall the old Shrove Tuesday tradition of using up the flour, milk, eggs and sugar - the last hurrah before going back to basics in Lent." said Ms Stone.
