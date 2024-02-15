Bendigo Bushmasters needed as Ukraine braces for new Russian 'onslaught'

Ukraine will need more Bendigo-built Bushmasters to evacuate injured troops as a re-energised Russia goes on the offensive this year, one of Australia's top military minds has warned.
It comes amid growing concerns that attention on the war is waning, almost two years after Russia's disastrous full-scale invasion began in February, 2022.
"This needs to change, particularly as 2024 shapes up as a very tough year militarily and diplomatically for Ukraine," Former major general Mick Ryan shas told an Australian parliamentary inquiry into assistance for Ukraine.
Mr Ryan said Russia now had the initiative on the battlefield as its defence industry kicks into gear with drone and artillery production.
"Ukraine will remain largely on the defensive in 2024 to absorb the Russian onslaught, reconstitute its military, and then conduct large scale offensive operations in 2025," he said.
Kyiv is also grappling with disputes in the United States' congress about aid packages and the ongoing war in Gaza, which is diverting public attention.
Australia could supply more heavily armoured vehicles including Bushmasters, which are built at a Thales factory in North Bendigo, Mr Ryan told the inquiry.
Defence has so far earmarked 120 of the armoured trucks for Ukraine. The Australian government ordered 78 new ones be built in Bendigo to backfill those donated, back in in May, 2023.
Only some of the Bushmasters already sent to Ukraine are fitted out as ambulances.
Many are used by elite airborne units grounded by Russia's air supremacy.
Those troops use them for protection from landmines and in battle situations.
They have been confirmed to operate in multiple areas, including to bolster other fighting groups in heavily contested regions like the city of Bakhmut.
Troops used them to rip through Russian-occupied land in late 2022, in the heady days before the stalemate that typified most of 2023.
Mr Ryan's warning about Ukraine came before prime minister Anthony Albanese announced a new $50 million grant to the International Fund for Ukraine on February 15, 2024.
Ukraine's allies are pooling money in the fund for supplies.
"Australia remains steadfast in supporting Ukraine to defend itself against Russia's illegal and immoral invasion," Mr Albanese said.
Australia has so far committed more than $960 million in assistance to Ukraine, including approximately $780 million in military assistance.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.