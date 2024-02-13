Berg takes shot at Plant meet

A THREE-TIME national champion, Emma Berg will take another shot at glory in Thursday night's Maurie Plant field and track meet at South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium.
The South Bendigo Athletics Club star will be among the field competing in the invitational women's open shot put.
Berg's showdown with the likes of Albury's Xylavene Beale and Chile's Natalia Duco carries bronze status at the World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meet.
The Maurie Plant Meet will play a key part in her build-up to another national titles campaign.
Thursday night's meet has drawn many of Australia's best athletes, as well as Olympic Games aspirants from Asia, Africa and Europe.
Highs on the track card include the Peter Norman Memorial 200m and John Landy Mile 1609m.
The margin was thousandths of a second as Calab Law ruled the 200m at last Saturday night's Adelaide Invitational.
Law and Chris Ius charged to the line in 20.84 seconds and will lock horns again in Melbourne.
The field for the Peter Norman Memorial which honours the 200m silver medallist at the 1968 Mexico Olympics includes Tokyo Olympics representative Rohan Browning and Ballarat rising star Cooper Sherman.
A big night for Browning as he strives for Paris Olympics selection includes the 100m against the likes of Japan's Ryota Yamagata and Tasmania's Jack Hale.
Other highs of the meet include Australia's fastest woman, Torrie Lewis up against Oceania record holder Zoe Hobbs in the 100m.
There will also be the duel between Abbey Caldwell and Claudia Hollingsworth in the women's 800m.
A brilliant field for the John Landy Mile includes Great Britain's Jake Wightman, world 1500m champion of 2022, up against King Island's Stewart McSweyn, Queensland's Peyton Craig, and Cameron Myers.
The Maurie Plant Meet starts at 6pm at Lakeside.
