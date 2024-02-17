This old Bendigo bus depot is being transformed. Here's the plan

Construction crews are transforming an old school bus depot into a medical centre.
They have already poured concrete at the old Floods Motor Services building next to the Cambrian Hotel in Arnold Street.
Country Hearing Care is transforming the site into its second Greater Bendigo site and sixth permanent clinic across Victoria and New South Wales.
"We'll be able to provide some really cool hearing and balance services for the Bendigo community," managing director Malcolm Comfort said.
The renovated site will keep its Arnold Street facade but the interiors will look very different inside.
"The building will be flipped on its head, for all intents and purposes, because you will enter from the rear," Mr Comfort said.
Cars will turn off of Bannister Street and into a car park, before people enter a single-storey building with space for as many as seven clinical rooms to operate at once.
"Ultimately, we will have more staff but we've got a really solid clinical team on the sideline in Eaglehawk, ready to go as soon as we get the keys," Mr Comfort said.
The site is 500 metres from the Bendigo Hospital.
"That was one of the main draws," Mr Comfort said.
"We were very keen to get into the medical precinct. When we saw the building come up for auction we thought we'd give it a crack."
The goal is to have the building finished some time mid-year, Mr Comfort said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.