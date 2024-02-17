Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our Business

This old Bendigo bus depot is being transformed. Here's the plan

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
February 18 2024 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
An old bus depot in North Bendigo is being transformed into a medical centre. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
An old bus depot in North Bendigo is being transformed into a medical centre. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Construction crews are transforming an old school bus depot into a medical centre.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.