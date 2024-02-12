Bendigo District Cricket Association team of the round - round ten

A fantastic round of individual performances in the BDCA.
There were tons, big bags and superb all-round efforts from players across the board.
1 - Cameron Taylor 67 (109) & 2-68 28.2 - Strathdale Maristians (C)
Taylor and Grant Waldron got the Sun's chase off to a strong start, both making 60s before the Dragons ran through the ladder leaders.
The leg-spinner also took two wickets the week before and was economical throughout his 28 overs.
2 - Jayden Templeton 109 (122) & 1-17 8.0 - Golden Square
A maiden first XI century for Jayden Templeton, with the first drop compiling a composed 109 from 122 deliveries.
Also bowled eight handy overs and claimed a wicket.
3 - Sandun Rathnatunga 89 (192) & 1-47 23.0 - Huntly North
Rathnatunga played a lone hand for Huntly-North, with the next-highest score from their top seven being 15.
As with all the six bats in this edition of the team of the round, he also bowled well, finishing with figures of 1-47 off 23.0
4 - Chathura Damith 101* (123) & 1-19 10.0 - Strathfieldsaye
A brilliant all-round performance from the Strathfieldsaye superstar earns him a seventh entry into the team of the round this season.
After making three scores above 80, Damith finally cracked that elusive century which takes him atop the BDCA runs leaderboard.
5 - Marcus Mangiameli 81 (178) & 2-5 3.4 - Bendigo United
Mangiameli made his top score for the season in Bendigo United's rout of Eaglehawk.
Got in on the action as the Hawks collapsed on day two, picking up 2.5 off 3.4 overs.
6 - Taylor Beard 121 (209) & 1-31 15.0 - Sandhurst
One of the more important innings of the season by Sandhurst's premier all-rounder.
In big trouble coming in at 4-15, Beard compiled a match-winning knock of 121 off 209 to give his side their best win of the season to date.
7 - Campbell Smith 30 (116) & 6 catches - Kangaroo Flat (WK)
Six catches for Flat's gloveman this week, and he can be happy with his contribution of a patient 30 on day one.
8 - Savith Weerasinghe - 5-19 19.3 - Strathfieldsaye
Weerasinghe spun a wed round White Hills batsmen on day one, taking a five-wicket haul.
He also went at less than one run an over.
9 - Luke Stagg 4-12 6.1 & 5-10 11.0 - Kangaroo Flat
Stagg finished round ten with the incredible match figures of 9-22 off 17.1 overs.
He was instrumental in knocking over Bendigo's top order in both innings.
10 - Jean-Miguel Podosky 5-9 9.0 - Bendigo United
Was the Redbacks chief destroyer in their annihilation of the Hawks.
Tore through the Hawks top order in the first innings in a spell which included a hat-trick and added a sixth wicket for the match for good measure in the second dig.
11 - Liam Bowe 8-31 31.4 - Sandhurst
Arguably the best bowling performance of the BDCA season so far.
The Dragons looked dead and buried before left-arm leg spinner Liam Bowe put on a masterclass, bowling 31.4 overs and taking eight wickets against the best batting lineup in the BDCA.
