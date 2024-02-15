Bess Paterson shares the secret to her Bendigo RAW Comedy win

Bess Paterson has found the secret to winning Bendigo's RAW Comedy heat is to "stop thinking about it and just do something".
The up-and-coming comedian took out top spot in a field of 18 comedians in the prestigious event run by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
She will now compete in state finals in March.
RAW Comedy is run by the Melbourne International Comedy Festival each year, giving up-and-coming comedians the opportunity to perform at a prestigious open mic.
Paterson has been performing comedy since 2019, when she was encouraged to "stop thinking about it and just do something" by the professionals who ran the comedy workshops she attended.
"I have always had an idea that it would be something that I would like to do." she said.
"But I wasn't sure whether I was just funny to people who knew me, or funny in a way that might have a broader appeal. I did a few workshops and I thought about it for a long time."
RAW Comedy producer Luke Morris said Paterson had put in the work to get the experience, mostly around Bendigo.
"So it's that practice that's rewarded, in a way, because you gain the confidence and know how to deliver the material," he said.
Paterson decided to come home for the Bendigo heats instead of Melbourne's.
"Bendigo audiences are pretty fun and pretty generous." she said. "And I thought that I would be able to have a bit of a crew in the audience supporting me."
Born and raised in Bendigo, Paterson has been living in Melbourne for years. But she says the Bendigo comedy scene, especially the open mics, has a great energy she doesn't find in the city.
"The most fun open mics that I've done have been the ones at the Cambrian." she said. "I've done that a couple of times and that's always been fun."
When she's not practising her standup, Paterson is a teacher, working with vulnerable and disenfranchised children on wellbeing reengagement.
Paterson uses her two passions to improve in both: her comedy helps her decompress from her teaching job, her teaching provides great source material for her comedy.
"Comedy helps to sort of look at things a bit differently and find the funny." she said. "When you're working with super vulnerable kids, it's not all dark. They often say really funny things and then you can use a bit of creative license."
Despite her success on Saturday, Paterson has no desire to quit her day job for a career on the stage.
"Comedy is fun but I'm also very, very devoted to my day job." she said. "At the moment, I like doing comedy for fun and getting paid to do work that I think is important."
