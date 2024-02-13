Wertheimer continues career-best run of form at Caulfield

A COVETED cup win is in the offing for Bendigo-trained stayer Wertheimer.
The Matthew Enright-trained six-year-old gelding kept up his career-best run of form with a second metropolitan win from his last three starts at Caulfield last Saturday, this time at benchmark 78 level.
It followed his victory at Geelong in a benchmark 70 on Super Saturday on the Coast race day in the first week of January.
A strong performance over 2400m by Wertheimer, who came from near the back of the field before the turn, to swamp his rivals in the straight and surge to an impressive half-length win over the late-charging Galilaeus and the pacemaker Divine Purpose, has his trainer contemplating a tilt at the Group 2 Adelaide Cup (3200m) next month.
The Listed Pakenham Cup (2500m) four days later is also an option for the gelded son of Tavistock and Wild About Me, who won for the fifth time in 34 career starts.
Enright hailed a tough performance by Wertheimer, which followed a luckless fourth in his last run at Flemington over 2520m.
He was superbly ridden by 23-time Group 1-winner Blake Shinn, who was aboard Wertheimer for the first time.
"It was a very well executed ride," Enright said.
"Obviously the horse is going well.
"At Flemington, the saddle slipped right back, so that didn't help when he ran fourth. That was pulling on him the whole way, with the breastplate restricting him.
"I went to Flemington quite confident - I thought he was the best horse in the race on what he had done compared to his rivals.
"He saddled up really well; he was chilled out and was in the zone."
Saturday's run was Wertheimer's ninth this preparation.
Enright said the gelding was thriving with more racing and would continue on with the Adelaide and Pakenham cups in front of mind.
"I put him on the water walker for 20 minutes (on Sunday) and walked him out of the stalls and he was prancing like he hadn't been out there on Saturday," he said.
"He is in great shape.
"We'll go to The Valley on Friday the 25th for a Listed 2500.
"He'll get in on the minimum I would think and then we'll look at either the Adelaide Cup after that or the Pakenham Cup.
"There's a couple of options for him."
After a string of placings and gallant performnaces in country cup races across 2022 and 2023, Enright said Wertheimer was deserving of another crack at a cup win.
"He got beaten by a nose in the Horsham Cup (in 2022) and the Werribee Cup was the one that got away. He should have won that in 2022," he said.
"He wasn't far away in the Bendigo Cup (in 2022) either.
"But I think he's going better this time around. I thought his run in last year's Bendigo Cup was huge.
"He's in rare form, so hopefully it continues."
Saturday's win boosted Wertheimer's prize earnings to $295,335.
Longer term, Enright said a third tilt at the Group 3 Bendigo Cup (2400m) would not be out of the question.
"He's just got to stay sound," he said.
Winning jockey Shinn praised a 'strong' performance from Wertheimer and an excellent training effort from Enright on Saturday.
"I just rode him nice and patiently - the speed was pretty quick for a staying race," he said.
"I didn't envisage being that far back, but he was nice and relaxed.
"I just got on the back of the right horse, which was Michael Dee (on Oceanic Flash), and he allowed me to track into the race and manouevre at the right time.
"He was strong. He's been racing in good form and Matthew's done a great job with him - kept him up a long time.
"He's a happy horse. Congratulations to Matthew. Before the race he said to me my last ride for him was in 2005, so it was a long time ago.
"It was nice to have another ride for him and get the job done."
