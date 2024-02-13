Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Wertheimer continues career-best run of form at Caulfield

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 13 2024 - 11:28am, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wertheimer, ridden by Blake Shinn, surges to victory at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos
Wertheimer, ridden by Blake Shinn, surges to victory at Caulfield on Saturday. Picture by George Sal/Racing Photos

A COVETED cup win is in the offing for Bendigo-trained stayer Wertheimer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.