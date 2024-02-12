Kamarooka woman accused in $11m drug bust refused bail despite pregnancy

A woman charged after a major drug bust at Kamarooka last November covered her eyes and cried after being refused bail in the Bendigo Magistrates Court on Monday, February 12.
Hang Thi Ngo was one of three Vietnamese nationals arrested at the 100-acre Bendigo-Tennyson Road property who were all charged with cultivating a large commercial quantity of cannabis and remanded in custody.
The November 29 bust was part of an operation that also saw warrants executed on premises at Dunluce, Deer Park and Maryborough which, according to police, netted $11 million worth of the drug.
A Vietnamese interpreter was called to court on February 12 to translate bail application proceedings for Ms Ngo, who appeared from the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre looking visibly distressed.
The court heard for the first time that the accused, who was aged 29 at the time of her arrest, was four months pregnant.
Her lawyer, William Barker, said Ms Ngo had experienced a series of complications as a result of her pregnancy and made several unplanned trips to the prison clinic and to hospital, a situation made harder by her limited knowledge of the English language.
The court heard that in addition to Ms Ngo's vulnerability due to her pregnancy, Mr Barker relied on several factors for her bail application to prove her exceptional circumstances.
These included a weak prosecution case, a likely delay in the matter getting to trial, the fact Ms Ngo had no prior criminal history, her likely sentence and the support provided from her sister and brother-in-law.
Ms Ngo's sister had flown to Australia from Vietnam, obtained a 12-month visa and rented a house for a year to provide a stable address. She is now back in Vietnam where she had sold a piece of land in order to provide a surety of $10,000 to the court.
Magistrate Jo Metcalf told the court the charge related to a category 1 - most serious category - offence which carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment and had involved "an enormous quantity of cannabis".
Police had seized 1815 cannabis plants weighing more than 400kg at Kamarooka, she said.
The property had been set up as "a sophisticated cannabis cultivation operation" involving several growing sheds and one shed for accommodation.
Property "connected to" Ms Ngo had been found in one of the rooms in "the living shed" believed to be shared by her and her partner, the magistrate said.
Mr Barker had suggested his client could have been at the property simply as a companion to her partner, who had also been charged with cultivation at another address.
However, Ms Metcalf ruled while there might be a lack of direct evidence proving she was involved in cultivation, the case against Ms Ngo wasn't weak.
An expected delay of 18-24 months for the matter to go to trial probably wasn't "inordinate", and even if Ms Ngo were to face a lesser charge, she was likely to receive a jail term.
While her sister had presented to the court as genuine and very concerned about Ms Ngo's welfare, the property she rented - which she said she had found on Facebook - was associated with cannabis growing with a previous search warrant having been executed on the property and a large quantity of cannabis found there.
"It could be a coincidence but in my mind it raises a red flag," the magistrate said, noting also that an offer of work her sister had come up with for Ms Ngo was "not very solid".
The $10,000 surety "when contrasted with the scale of the operation" wasn't especially large, Ms Metcalf observed, and Ms Ngo didn't have very strong ties to the community.
While her pregnancy and lack of English made her vulnerable, she appeared to be receiving treatment in custody, the magistrate said.
Given these considerations Ms Metcalf judged that exceptional circumstances had not been met and, even if she had erred in that judgement, considered Ms Ngo a flight risk.
The accused put her head down and wept after the magistrate's decision was finalised.
The matter is due to return to court next month.
