Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Floral flavour to Bendigo street artist's latest Chancery Lane mural

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
February 13 2024 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Laura van der Spek with her latest Chancery Lane mural. Picture by Darren Howe
Laura van der Spek with her latest Chancery Lane mural. Picture by Darren Howe

Laura van der Spek's latest Chancery Lane mural is a story of love and flowers.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.