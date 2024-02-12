Floral flavour to Bendigo street artist's latest Chancery Lane mural

Laura van der Spek's latest Chancery Lane mural is a story of love and flowers.
Love, for inner-city laneway where Van der Spek once owned The Dispensary, the bohemian gin bar which takes up the passage's centre store. And flowers, for the florist which sits opposite.
"The [mural] is a love letter of friendship for Heather, the owner of Libertine the florist," Van der Spek said.
Purple, pink and blue flowers which started in Van der Spek's sketchbook had been stencilled on the wall, while a bouncy red heart with a sash, "Heather", takes pride-of-place in the work's left hand corner.
"The little love heart in the corner is my dedication to Heather ... so that everybody knows this is for her," Van der Spek said.
"Today she came past as I was finishing off the final touches ... and she thought it was pretty special."
The work is the latest Chancery Lane piece for Van der Spek, whose other "graffiti-style stencil works" included fashion designer Mary Quant and Jurassic Park-inspired swarms of dinosaurs, some of which peek through cross shaped holes in the new mural.
"Every time I come back to [Chancery Lane] it feels like the next level up for my skillset and a new demonstration of what I'm capable of," she said.
The blooming mural took Van der Spek around 110 hours, spread over the course of the year, to complete.
"Painting is the quick part, the easy bit," she said.
"The design took me 40 hours, plus there is over 40 hours of cutting out stencils alone."
Van der Spek said the 110 hours represented a process of bidding farewell to the space she had part-owned a bar, and served as a hub to meet people, for over five years.
"It has been a while since I have worked in the laneway ... but Chancery Lane is a really special place to be and a special place to work with everybody up and down," she said.
"We were here [at The Dispensary] for so long, so this is like a little farewell."
While Van der Spek said the mural represented her goodbye, she said it felt good to have a piece of her stay behind.
"[Street art] just brings some life and some vibrance to Bendigo," Van der Spek said.
"It is really lovely to walk around a corner and just be surprised by something so beautiful."
