Joy for Golden Square in thrilling final round of midweek bowls

By Nathan Spicer
February 12 2024 - 3:34pm
Kangaroo Flat skipper Eric White is full of emotion during his sides midweek bowls clash against Eaglehawk. Picture by Darren Howe
Golden Square has reason to celebrate after its midweek bowls division one side snuck into finals in the last game of the season.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

