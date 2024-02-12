Joy for Golden Square in thrilling final round of midweek bowls

Golden Square has reason to celebrate after its midweek bowls division one side snuck into finals in the last game of the season.
Facing Inglewood in what was a virtual elimination final, the Bulldogs put in a commanding performance to knock the Woodies out of fourth spot and leapfrog them into the post-season.
The 56-42 victory was enough to see the Bulldogs finish seven points ahead of Inglewood on the ladder and sets up a date with Bendigo in the elimination final next Monday.
Neville Bowland and his rink were superb, with the other two rinks close to cancelling each other out.
Bowland was dominant against Laurie Witham, strolling to a 24-9 victory.
With Inglewood losing, Eaglehawk missed the chance to be the team to usurp the Woodies into the top four.
The Hawks would have needed to claim maximum points, but their hope steadily faded as the Roos gradually pulled away.
Gregory Podesta was in fine touch against Stephen Piercy, defeating him 22-10, while Eric White was also successful for the Roos, claiming a 23-20 victory over Stephen Carn.
The Roos will face South Bendigo in the qualifying final next week.
Bendigo sent a statement in its top four engagement with South Bendigo.
It was the perfect time for the Royals to find the touch they did in a comfortable 65-44 triumph over the ladder-leading Diggers.
All three rinks went the way of the Royals, with Lee Harris, the most dominant skipper of the game, accumulating a 29-18 victory against David White.
Woodbury has concluded a tough campaign on a high sneaking home against Bendigo East 60-54.
Alan Brodie was excellent for Woodbury, winning 26-14 against Brendon Paley.
DIVISION 1:
Inglewood 42 It Golden Square 56
Geoffrey Wilson 24 def Alan Eddy 16, Ian Chamberlain 9 It Julie Ross 16, Laurie Witham 9 It Neville Bowland 24
Kangaroo Flat 61 def Eaglehawk 47
Gregory Podesta 22 def Stephen Piercy 10, Eric White 23 def Stephen Carn 20, Paul Moller 16 It Kaye Rowe 17
South Bendigo 44 It Bendigo 65
David White 18 It Lee Harris 29, Taylah Marron 13 It Luke Hoskin 19, Daryl Rowley 13 It Gary Downie 17
Bendigo East 54 It Woodbury 60
Steve O'Bree 19 It Heather Cozens 20, Peter Huggard 21 def Maurice McMahon 14, Brendon Paley 14 It Alan Brodie 26
1 - South Bendigo 166, +155
2 - Kangaroo Flat 141, +96
3 - Bendigo 127, +84
4 - Golden Square 113, -14
5 - Inglewood 106, +22
6 - Eaglehawk 100, -25
7 - Bendigo East 91, -41
8 - Woodbury 52, -277
DIVISION 2:
Golden Square 50 It White Hills 58, Castlemaine 66 def Kangaroo Flat 44, Strathfieldsaye 81 def Heathcote 51, Harcourt 44 It Bendigo East 89
DIVISION 3:
White Hills 60 def Golden Square 48, Marong 40 It Woodbury 61, Eaglehawk 61 def Castlemaine 42 Bendigo East 60 def Bendigo 57
DIVISION 4:
Golden Square 61 def Harcourt 47, Calivil/Serpentine 69 def Kangaroo Flat 54, Dingee 29 It South Bendigo 92, North Bendigo 68 def Strathfieldsaye 47
DIVISION 5:
White Hills 37 def Campbells Creek 36, Bendigo 41 def Golden Square 39, South Bendigo 60 def Inglewood 16, Bendigo East 42 def Harcourt 41
DIVISION 6:
Castlemaine 47 def White Hills 32, Eaglehawk 37 It Marong 38, Strathfieldsaye 34 It South Bendigo 46
