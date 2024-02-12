Bendigo helps revive native fish largely extinct in the wild since 1997

An endangered native fish has been brought back from the brink of extinction in Bendigo.
The southern pygmy perch is a small freshwater fish once abundant throughout the Murray-Darling Basin.
They were last recorded in Gunbower Forest in 1997.
Invasive species such as carp, loss of permanent floodplain wetlands, altered flows, droughts and bushfires have seen the fish disappear in many regions, including near Bendigo.
But five years after the Bendigo community hatched a plan to bring them back, they are showing signs of local recovery, according to Flinders University Molecular Ecology Lab PhD Sean Buckley.
"Recently we heard our established population at the Cadella Way wetland (in Strathfieldsaye) has just been used to reintroduce southern pygmy perch to nearby areas where the species has been locally extinct for more than 20 years," Dr Buckley said.
In 2018, a partnership between the North Central Catchment Management Authority (CMA), City of Greater Bendigo Council, Native Fish Australia (NFA) and the Australian and New Guinea Fishes Association (ANGFA) was established to secure wild populations of southern pygmy perch from catchments within the Bendigo region.
The plan was to captively breed broodstock and relocate offspring into nearby restored or formerly occupied habitats.
Volunteers began painstakingly restoring wetlands and collected fish from nearby rivers, bringing them to an aquaculture facility to breed up numbers. A year later, 600 fish were released into the wetlands.
Flinders University helped guide the program keen to counter the pygmy perch's low genetic diversity.
"Making sure that the population wouldn't lose any diversity from the captive-breeding and release was essential to give them the best chance of thriving in their new home," Dr Buckley said.
Dr Buckley praised the efforts of local communities in achieving this, with follow-up monitoring showing population numbers were booming.
North Central CMA project manager Peter Rose was delighted with the southern pygmy perch's recovery.
"In September last year, we joined First Nations people from the Yorta Yorta Nation Aboriginal Corporation Woka Walla works crew to release more than 2800 southern pygmy perch into Camerons Creek in Gunbower Forest," Dr Rose said.
"The fish were bred up in dams and wetlands around Bendigo with help from the City of Greater Bendigo, and this was our largest release into a wild site to date.
"They were released just before breeding, so the young would grow up in their new habitat and adapt well."
A visit back to the site in December revealed impressive results.
"A quick survey discovered 44 southern pygmy perch and six new recruits (young fish). That may not sound like a lot, but it is, considering the site," Dr Rose said.
"It shows they have successfully bred in Camerons Creek and there is a good chance tens of thousands of them will establish there.
"It also shows how important collaboration is in finding solutions to biodiversity crises, especially in a changing climate."
This view was emphasised by MELFU lead Professor Luciano Beheregaray at Flinders University.
"We hope that our study showcases how collaborative community efforts that include genomics might have great outcomes for conservation," he said.
Based on the success of the program, more re-introductions of southern pygmy perch and other threatened fish are occurring throughout the region.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.