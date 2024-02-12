Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Flag hopefuls find form ahead of BDCA women's first XI finals

NS
By Nathan Spicer
February 12 2024 - 1:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sandhurst's Chantelle Van Cooten dives for her crease. Picture by Darren Howe
Sandhurst's Chantelle Van Cooten dives for her crease. Picture by Darren Howe

Sandhurst returned to the winner's list in BDCA women's first XI cricket for the first time in three weeks after defeating a commendable Strathdale-Maristians by 55 runs.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.