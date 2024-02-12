Flag hopefuls find form ahead of BDCA women's first XI finals

Sandhurst returned to the winner's list in BDCA women's first XI cricket for the first time in three weeks after defeating a commendable Strathdale-Maristians by 55 runs.
After a trio of consecutive losses, the Dragons finally found some form ahead of a semi-final date with Bendigo next Sunday.
The outlook again looked bleak early for the Dragons with the dismissals of Ella Flavell and Amanda O'Neill for ducks having them 2-4.
The ever-present calming influence of skipper Kate Shallard at the other end guided the Dragons through the challenging period, and she found partners.
Holly Speed made a run a ball 25 before being run out, and Chantelle Van Cooten got 37 not out from 36 deliveries to help boost the Dragons total to 5-162.
Shallard was the anchor, making 54.
Suns opening bowler Bella Eddy was impressive, finishing with figures of 2-8 off 4.0.
In reply, Meg O'Callaghan (50) and Shelby Giorlando (23) provided a slow but steady opening partnership for the Suns before both retired not out.
While they only picked up two wickets for the innings, the Dragons strangled the Suns, restricting them to 2-107 from their 25 overs.
The Suns finish the season with a 2-12 record.
Bendigo is the form team in the Lisa Chesters Shield heading into finals after it posted its sixth victory on the bounce on Sunday.
Fellow finalists White Hills were no match for the Goers, who could lay claims to being favourites against a finals-hardened Sandhurst in the semi-final - a thought that seemed unfathomable at the seasons Christmas break.
Defending a total of 129, the Goers were excellent with the ball, with Holly Ryan continuing her superb touch, claiming 3-12 off 3.0, including the big breakthrough in Demons skipper Letesha Bawden (6).
Ren Haeusler also collected three polls while the remaining four bowlers utilised for the Goers picked up a wicket each to bowl the Demons out for 59 in 14.4 overs.
Earlier, the Goers were themselves bowled out for 129.
Kylie Trimble top scored with 33.
The Demons will face Golden Square in the other semi-final.
Golden Square ends the home and away season as minor premiers for the second year in a row after demolishing Strathfieldsaye by nine wickets.
The Bulldogs finish two games clear on top of the ladder and are firm favourites to claim back-to-back premierships.
After being sent into bat, the Jets had no answers for the potent Bulldogs' attack.
Captain Sarah Rogers (17) was the only bat to reach double figures as the Jets made 8-80.
Sienna Barnett, Yakira McKenzie and Tammy Norquay took two wickets each.
The chase posed no difficulties for the Bulldogs, with Norquay breaking the back of it early, smashing an unbeaten 54 not out.
