BDCA junior cricket weekend wrap, scores and photos

Future batting stars of Bendigo cricket highlighted BDCA junior action across the weekend.
This was primarily seen in the under-12A division, where multiple young guns flexed their muscles.
Strathdale-Maristians Cale Polson produced the pick of the performances, retiring not out on 53 and taking 2-0 in his side's big win over White Hills.
In the game between Kangaroo Flat and Strathfieldsaye Yellow, there were impressive batting displays from players on both sides.
Kaiden Yates, 46 not out, and Kismatveer Singh Gill, 39 retired not out, helped the Jets to a comfortable win even though Chase Brown managed to hit 37 off 25 balls for the Roos.
Going up an age group to the under-14B grade, Golden Square's Archer Lethlean put his name up in lights with one of the more remarkable junior knocks of the season.
Lethlean belted 61 retired not out from only 17 balls, hitting half a dozen sixes and four boundaries.
In the 14A division, it was the bowlers who had the better of the weekend.
Strathdale-Maristians Jaxon Kelly (37 retired not out) made the only score of note.
Kangaroo Flat's Hugh Smith (3-7 off 2.0), Eaglehawk's Ned Matthews (3-9 off 2.0), and Strathfieldsaye's Zak Hope (3-1 off 2.0) were all deadly in their short spells.
Harrison Bennett (57 not out) and Lochie Chambers (51 retired not out) were the only batters to bring up half-centuries on day one of the under-16s round-eight matches.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.