Josh Clarke crowned BDCC elite men's track champion

VICTORY across all three legs of a closely-fought series has earned Josh Clarke the title as elite men's track champion at Bendigo District Cycling Club for the 2023-24 season.
Clarke capped a great run by winning the scratch race in last Thursday night's finale at the Tom Flood Sports Centre.
Wins in the time trial and points score meant Clarke was on 10 points going into the scratch race.
Runner-up in opening two rounds, Toby McCaig was within two points as the field lined up for the final leg.
It was Clarke who answered all challenges in the scratch race to mark a championship clean sweep on 15 points as McCaig was next best on 11.
A build-up for another national titles campaign for Haylee Jack included capturing the elite women's track championship.
The talented teen won the time trial and scratch race and also raced the elite men's points score.
Thursday night's track racing for seniors began with the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelrace.
Haylee Jack charged from the backmark to win the 1000m duel from Addison Torr, Ruby McLean and Amber Kelly.
After starting the night by winning the A-grade 12-lap scratch race, Castlemaine's Bryce Nicholls later took out the DCK Real Estate Wheelrace (2000m).
Rivals could not stop the backmaker's charge to victory as Justin Leske fought on to be second ahead of Toby McCaig, Ballarat Sebastapol's Harry Moller and Kade Killeen.
It was the fifth major wheelrace Nicholls has won this season.
Runner-up in the main event, Justin Leske capped his championship campaign by being number one in the masters class from Matt Brain and Sam O'Dea.
The MG Bendigo female rider of the night award was presented to Sheridan Hall.
There were many great performances by the juniors as they contested time trials, scratch races and points score to decide the champions of 2023-24.
Bendigo DCC track championship results:
Elite men's:
15 Josh Clarke; 11 Toby McCaig; 4 Marcus Baldwin, Connor Sens; 3 Jack Ketterer; 2 Nate Brain.
Elite women's:
10 Haylee Jack; 7 Ruby McLean; 5 Sheridan Hall; 4 Milana Freer.
Masters:
14 Justin Leske; 10 Matt Brain; 9 Sam O'Dea; 7 Daniel Nicholls; 2 Victor Cook; 2 Ashley Gale; 1 Jordan Ford.
Under-17 boys:
15 Sebastian Freer, 11 Levi Brain, 8 Thomas Brain, 4 Max Gale, 4 Maxx Nuspan, 1 Max Kornmann.
Under-17 girls:
15 Madeleine Douglas, 11 Amber Kelly, 7 Addison Torr.
Under-15 boys:
15 Tobias Jelbart, 8 Corey Larson, 6 Adam Gale.
Under-15 girls:
15 Hayley Clarke.
Under-13 boys:
14 Arie Riley, 13 Callen Harrington.
Under-13 girls:
15 Amelia McLean, 12 Poppy Ford.
Under-11 boys:
12 Marcus Leske, 10 Massimo Gill, 7 George Kornmann.
Under-11 girls:
15 Fleur Riley.
