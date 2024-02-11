Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Berg and Sullivan star in Bendigo athletics twilight action

By Nathan Dole
February 12 2024 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
South Bendigo's Emma Berg was in top form at Saturday night's AVSL action at Bendigo. Picture by Scott Sidley
South Bendigo's Emma Berg was in top form at Saturday night's AVSL action at Bendigo. Picture by Scott Sidley

TWO of Athletics Bendigo's best for many years, Tim Sullivan and Emma Berg starred at Saturday night's 11th round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Flora Hill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.