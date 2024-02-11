Berg and Sullivan star in Bendigo athletics twilight action

TWO of Athletics Bendigo's best for many years, Tim Sullivan and Emma Berg starred at Saturday night's 11th round of Athletics Victoria Shield League field and track action in Flora Hill.
Competing for Eaglehawk and South Bendigo respectively, Sullivan and Berg surpassed the 500-point mark.
A 10-time gold medallist across four Paralympic Games, Sullivan ran the second of Saturday night's 100m heats in 12.82 seconds to earn 510 points.
It was a crucial score as the Hawks went into the round striving to overtake Diamond Valley on the premier division ladder.
The Borough put in a superb effort to score 42,594 points, but the Diamonds racked up 44,386 as the clubs added nine and 10 points to their season tally.
At one round to go its DV on 115 points and the Hawks on 112.
Berg's best of 15.61m at shot put clinched victory and a score of 518 points.
The three-time national women's open shot put champion will be bound for South Melbourne's Lakeside Stadium this Thursday night to compete at the Maurie Plant Meet.
A big season for Berg, who hails from Swan Hill, included victory in the shot put challenge at the Zatopek 10 classic run last December at Lakeside.
Berg and her Bloods' team-mates face a huge challenge to be the division two champions in AVSL 2023-24.
Sixth placing in Saturday's round meant South earned just five points.
Going into the season finale it's the Bloods and Chilwell locked on 97 points in the title race.
Bendigo Harriers and Bendigo University will be aiming to finish the season strongly.
The Harriers cannot avoid relegation from division two, while Uni. Pride is likely to end the division five race in fourth place.
There were many outstanding performances across Saturday's twilight meet at the Retreat Road complex.
The consistency and skill of South Bendigo veteran Joan Self earned 1343 points and 10th place in the Most Valuable Athlete standings for the round.
Bloods' clubmate Rhys Hansen was equal 11th on 1340.
Eight of the Hawks' squad featured in the top 100 of the MVA.
Those to star for Eaglehawk included Catherine Monahan 1339, 13th; Daniel Chisholm 1303, 22nd; Cooper Richardson 1296, 24th; Dave Chisholm 1236, 37th; Tim Sullivan 1207, 51st; Hugh Richard 1184, 61st; Fletch Watchman 1131, 82nd; and Jorja Morrison 1112, 87th.
South Bendigo's Carol Coad was 79th on 1145 points.
Best for the Bendigo Harriers was Peter Clarke on 1089 to be in 93rd place.
The 12th and final round of the AVSL season is on next Saturday at the Flora Hill complex in Retreat Road from 1.30pm.
