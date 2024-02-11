Records tumble as athletes scorch track on 5km Frenzy night

FIVE track records were broken across Friday night's racing in the 5km Frenzy at Athletics Bendigo Region's complex in Flora Hill.
Bendigo Harriers' Nathan Stoate and Eureka's Katherine Dowie marked historic wins as the elite men's and women's champions in the fourth edition of the classic.
More than 70 athletes competed across five heats of the 5km and also a 1km duel at the Bendigo Harriers-organised event.
Track records were broken by South Bendigo's Logan Tickell, under-20; Bendigo University's Mike Bieleny, 60-plus; Bendigo Harriers' Leon Gilbert and Merlin Tzaros, 70-plus and under-16; and Ballarat Harriers' Claire Johnson, 40-plus.
For Stoate and Wilkie the 5km hit-out was part of their build-up for the Ballarat Marathon in late April.
A key member of the Bendigo Bats squad in the past two AV cross-country campaigns, Stoate ran 12 1/2 laps of the Retreat Road track in 14:31.26.
Able to maintain a steady pace on every lap, Stoate kicked clear of rivals about three laps to go and would not be caught.
He joined Bendigo University star and Birmingham Commonwealth Games runner Andy Buchanan as a back-to-back winner of the 5km Frenzy.
"To join Andy as a back-to-back winner of this race means a lot," said Stoate, who earned the Jack Davey trophy as Athletics Bendigo's 5km champion.
One of the best distance runners in Bendigo's history, Jack Davey ran the six-mile at the 1954 Empire Games, now Commonwealth Games in Vancouver.
Davey was trackside for Friday night's racing and presented trophies and sashes.
A big year for Stoate not only includes the Ballarat Marathon and XC racing, but the pending move from Cobram to Bendigo.
Among the many highs in the Frenzy showdown was the feat by South Bendigo young gun Logan Tickell as he charged to second place in the elite men's contest.
Tickell's time of 14:36.78 is a new Bendigo track record for the under-20 class.
The 17-year-old also took out AB's under-18 5km championship as he cut his personal best by a significant margin.
It was a clinical performance by medical student Katherine Dowie, who was a first-time competitor in the elite women's 5km Frenzy.
The 24-year-old from Eureka Athletics Club built a sizeable lead each lap and won in 16:47 from Ballarat YCW clubmates Eliza Lepair and Sara Tucker.
Dowie is based at University of Melbourne's campus in Shepparton and has put in plenty of time training for the Ballarat Marathon.
A lot of her previous focus was as a steeplechaser, but now it's the longer distance running that Dowie is keen to do.
"Tonight was only the third 5km race I have done," Dowie said.
The Rod Griffin-coached athlete struck gold in Ballarat when she won the open 5km in 16:56 at last month's Victoria Country titles.
From Carisbrook, Dowie has raced for Eureka many times and also had a four-year stint in the United States studying at university in Virginia.
