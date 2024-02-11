Surviving and thriving: Exhibition celebrates First Nations connection

A new, free exhibition has opened at the City of Greater Bendigo's First Nations Gallery Djaa Djuwima, showcasing artworks and artefacts from 25 artists.
Surviving and Thriving features paintings, weaving, creative making, woodwork, and digital works from First Nations artists who all work, live, learn or are connected to Dja Dja Wurrung country.
Exhibition curator and First Nations arts officer Janet Bromley said the free exhibition enriched our cultural experiences to create a better understanding, recognition, and respect for the living culture of First Nations.
"I am very excited to announce the exhibition Surviving and Thriving with around 25 creatives and makers showcasing incredible works," she said.
"Djaa Djuwima provides a prominent platform to see Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander cultures, customs and stories not seen anywhere else, with each creative bringing their own unique style using traditional and contemporary methods.
"There will be plenty of colour and movement, and all the artists explain the inspiration behind the range of beautiful works on display in the exhibition including weaving, artworks, and woodwork."
Ms Bromley said the artists ages ranged from 14 to 70, with the youngest person exhibiting with her grandmother.
All works on display were for sale and the exhibition was a "great opportunity to buy directly from First Nations artists" without a third party, Ms Bromley said.
"By doing so, you can buy with confidence knowing you are supporting creatives and their businesses directly so they can earn a living, which is so important for them to develop their respective creative avenues," she said.
Djaa Djuwima opened in September 2022 at the Bendigo Visitor Centre.
Its name meant to show and share country in Dja Dja Wurrung language and the gallery was designed for First Nations artists to explore cultural expression, identity, heritage, and connection.
Djaa Djuwima is located at the Bendigo Visitor Centre, 51-67 Pall Mall. Surviving and Thriving is open every day from Friday February 9 to Friday April 26.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.