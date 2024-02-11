Bendigo Advertiser
Surviving and thriving: Exhibition celebrates First Nations connection

February 12 2024 - 8:32am
Surviving and Thriving showcases work from 25 First Nations artists at the Djaa Djuwima gallery. Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello

A new, free exhibition has opened at the City of Greater Bendigo's First Nations Gallery Djaa Djuwima, showcasing artworks and artefacts from 25 artists.

