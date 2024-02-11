Gallery: rolling into a big year at Be.Bendigo's After 5 lawn bowls event

There may have been a bit of wrong bias on the rink but there was nothing wrong with Be.Bendigo's first After 5 event of 2024. For something a bit different, the Bendigo chamber of commerce held a lawn bowls event on February 6. The networking event allowed business people to come together in a relaxed setting for a 'meet and greet' and strategise about the year ahead. About 50 people gathered at Bendigo East Bowling Club for a barbecue and drinks and, of course, to try their hand at lawn bowls during an enjoyable evening for all involved.