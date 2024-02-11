Bendigo Advertiser
One dead, two injured after car crashes into tree at Lancefield

Updated February 11 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 5:02pm
A serious car crash occurred on Pyalong Road at about 2.30pm on Sunday, February 11. Image by Google Maps
One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a car struck a tree at Lancefield on Sunday, February 11.

