One dead, two injured after car crashes into tree at Lancefield

One person has died and another has life-threatening injuries after a car struck a tree at Lancefield on Sunday, February 11.
According to Victoria Police, a white four-wheel drive was travelling north on Pyalong Road, about 90-kilometres south-east of Bendigo, at about 2.30pm before leaving the road and hitting a tree.
One passenger died at the scene. They were yet to be formally identified.
The other passenger was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the car was taken to hospital with minor injuries.
Detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit were investigating the circumstances of the crash.
Anyone who witnessed the vehicle prior to the collision, with dashcam footage or information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
There have been 31 lives lost on Victorian roads this year, compared to 45 at this time last year.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.