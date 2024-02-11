Downie century propels Emu Creek into EVCA top four

A TYRONE Downie century has propelled Emu Creek into the Emu Valley Cricket Association top four.
The Emus produced their most dominant batting performance of the season to beat California Gully by 121 runs on Saturday in what was a pivotal round 10 contest.
California Gully and Emu Creek had been fifth and sixth on the ladder heading into the round, but the Emus have leapt into fourth position courtesy of their win and Marong's defeat.
Chasing California Gully's 9-181, the Emus responded in style peeling off 9-302.
The Emus were under some pressure early at 3-36 in the 12th over with Ryan McNish (12), Riley Gow (17) and Simon Marwood (4) all dismissed.
Enter Downie, who thrived in the situation with a knock of 113.
Left-hander Downie teamed with Shane Herdman (28) for a 128-run partnership for the fourth wicket that took the Emus to within 18 runs of victory.
Downie's innings lasted until shortly after the Emus had reached their target, with his 113 coming off 137 balls and including 13 boundaries and three sixes.
An unbeaten 53 off 54 balls to Ashley Benbow helped lift the Emus past 300 and put their finals destiny firmly in their own hands.
While it was a big result for the Emus, it was a blow to the Cobras, who are still hunting their first finals berth since winning the premiership in 2016-17.
Jakk Trenfield (3-44), Jesse Trenfield (2-46) and Brad Olson (2-44) were all multiple wicket-takers for the Cobras.
West Bendigo opening batsman Travis O'Connell carried his bat with an unbeaten century, but his efforts weren't enough for the Redbacks to break through for their first win of the season.
West Bendigo was bowled out for 167 chasing Sedgwick's 7-265 at Ken Wust Oval.
O'Connell batted through the entire West Bendigo innings in making 110 n.o. from 171 balls.
He struck 14 boundaries and three sixes as he played a lone hand in a West Bendigo innings that included seven players dismissed for less than five.
In what was a win that keeps Sedgwick still with a chance of pushing into the finals, all-rounder Bailey Ilsley led the charge with the ball.
Ilsley delivered the brilliant figures of 5-25 off 20.1 overs, including nine maidens, and in doing so regained the No.1 position in the Addy MVP rankings with 820 points.
Ilsley now has 23 wickets for the season behind only Spring Gully co-captain Nick Skeen's 24.
Having earned a call-up from Sedgwick's division two side, Nathan Austin also had an impact with the ball with 3-32.
For the first time this season Marong is outside of the top four after falling short in its run chase against ladder-leader Mandurang.
Needing 229 for victory, Marong was bowled out in the 71st over for 192.
The Panthers had plenty of starts in their innings, but no player go on with it.
Ashley Bayliss finished 39 n.o. to be the Panthers' top-scorer.
The Panthers had one stage been 3-93 before losing 4-23 to fall to 7-116 and from there it was always going to be hard work.
Opening bower James Bailey (4-28) and spinner Matt Pask (4-35) took four wickets apiece for the Rangas.
Three of Bailey's four wickets came during the mid-innings collapse of 4-23 for the Panthers.
After laying the foundation last week Spring Gully finished off the job against Axe Creek.
The Crows resumed day two at 1-73 in pursuit of the Cowboys' 126 at Longlea.
Spring Gully added a further 122 runs before declaring at 3-195 with both opener Jayden Mannix (64) and Rhys Webb (50 n.o.) scoring half-centuries.
Nick Ryan (2-23) took two of the three wickets to fall for the Cowboys, who finished at 5-93 off 33 overs in their second innings.
