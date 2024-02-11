Police investigating after homemade bomb explodes outside Quarry Hill house

Police are investigating after an explosion was heard at a driveway of a Quarry Hill home in the early hours of Sunday, February 11.
Police were called to a Havlin Street West property at about 2.45am, were it is believed unknown offenders "detonated an improvised explosive device".
"The explosion caused significant damage to a fence and minor damage to the residence," police said.
Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident.
Police were on scene on Sunday and the property has been cordoned off with police tape.
Neighbours who heard the explosion took to social media to discuss the incident.
"It was so loud it rocked our bed", one local said.
"I'm 100m odd from there was awake and heard it. Definite explosion," another posted.
Investigations into the incident remain ongoing and anyone with information that can assist police was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report at crimestoppersvic.com.au.
