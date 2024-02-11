BRIEFS: Rowe narrowly misses century in Upper Loddon cricket

KINGOWER'S Matt Rowe has narrowly missed out on a century by the barest of margins in what was a high-scoring clash between the Upper Loddon Cricket Association's two top teams on Saturday.
Rowe finished 99 not out against Wedderburn in a game where the two sides combined for 446 runs.
Rowe's unbeaten 99 helped Kingower to 1-235 in reply to Wedderburn's 211.
Also getting among the runs for Kingower was Jayden Leach (65 n.o.) and Ben Rose (62), while the Wedderburn innings featured a half-century to Brad Holt (51).
There was only one ULCA senior game played in Saturday's round 15.
In the other match Arnold forfeited to Boort-Yando.
Ladder - Kingower (50), Wedderburn (40), Boort-Yando (16), Arnold (14).
Bendigo's Lucas Herbert endured a tough final round in his second event on the LIV Golf circuit.
Played in Las Vegas, Herbert shot rounds of -2 and -3 before closing out with a final round +6 on Sunday morning Victorian time to finish in a tie for 45th at +1 for the tournament.
Round two was won by Dustin Johnson (-12) by one shot from Talor Gooch and Peter Uihlein (-11).
In the teams event the all-Australian Ripper GC team of captain Cameron Smith, Herbert, Marc Leishman and Matt Jones finished 10th at -9, 24 shots behind winners Smash GC.
Round 3 of the LIV Golf season will be played at Jeddah in Saudi Arabia from March 1-3.
The final round of the Bendigo weekend pennant lawn bowls season will be played on Monday morning.
And there's still plenty of intrigue with the top four not yet settled.
The match that will have most attention on it is the battle between Inglewood and Golden Square, with the two sides separated by just five points in fourth and fifth, setting up a gripping finale to the home and away season.
Monday's games - Inglewood v Golden Square, Kangaroo Flat v Eaglehawk, South Bendigo v Bendigo, Bendigo East v Woodbury. Games start at 9.30am.
Ladder - South Bendigo (166, +176), Kangaroo Flat (127, +82), Bendigo (111, +63), Inglewood (104, +36), Golden Square (99, -28), Eaglehawk (98, -11), Bendigo East (89, -35), Woodbury (38, -283).
