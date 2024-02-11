Kung fu couple celebrate surprise engagement at Lunar New Year event

Lunar New Year 2024 will be especially memorable for the HH Kong Fu Club's Doris Deng, after her partner Master Boshi Liu publicly proposed.
While Mr Liu had the microphone to introduce his performance at the Bendigo Chinese Association's celebration on Saturday, February 10, he went off script to ask his partner of seven years, Ms Deng, to marry him.
Ms Deng said the engagement took her by surprise, but she managed to gather her emotions.
"The tears were in my eyes but I held it together because we were on stage," she said.
This Easter would mark three years since Master Liu and Ms Deng have operated HH Kong Fu Club, which specialises in teaching the ancient martial art of kong fu to kids and adults.
The pair met in China about seven years ago, before moving to Australia.
"I was a backpacker traveling all way around [the world] and then I decided to came to Australia and for holiday and working visa," Ms Deng said.
"I broke up him at that moment and then he chased me to here.
"We came back together and we've stayed with our life in Australia for almost five years now."
Ms Deng said Chinese New Year was the biggest festival for Chinese people.
"It means family and gathering," she said.
"We have a really rich meal, gathering with friends and families and enjoy the time."
2024 is the year of the dragon according to the Chinese Zodiac calendar, which symbolises luck and charisma.
The couple would be hoping the year brings them happiness and prosperity.
"I will never forget 2024, I got engaged," Ms Deng said.
"I cannot remember what day we met each other or started dating, but I will remember from now on, 2024 New Year is the year we got engaged."
The HH Kung Fu Club offers traditional Chinese kung fu classes to the kids aged six to adults.
The club operates out of 13 Bridge Street, Bendigo.
Last year, Master Liu and Ms Deng established a Melbourne-based kung fu branch.
