One round still to play, but week one finals matches are locked

THERE is still one round remaining in the home and away season, but the week one finals match-ups in Bendigo Premier League weekend pennant lawn bowls are set.
Regardless of what happens in next Saturday's round 14, week one of the finals will feature reigning premier Bendigo playing Moama in the qualifying final and South Bendigo taking on Bendigo East in the elimination final.
Bendigo East put an end to Kangaroo Flat's finals aspirations, while securing its own top-four berth with a comfortable 24-shot win over the Roos on Saturday
Fourth-placed East had started Saturday with a six-point advantage from the fifth-placed Kangaroo Flat.
But with East winning with three rinks up, and South Bendigo's defeat of Bendigo, Kangaroo Flat's finals aspirations have now evaporated.
With plenty on the line for both sides, it was East that rose to the occasion, beating the Roos 90-66 at Kangaroo Flat.
"It was a fantastic performance by the team today; there was a fantastic vibe across all four rinks," Bendigo East skipper Marc Smith said.
Bendigo East is certainly peaking at the right time of the season.
At one stage this season the Beasties were 1-5 and 36 points outside the top four.
However, the Beaties have since won seven of their past eight games to secure their finals berth.
Conversely, Kangaroo Flat has dropped away post the mid-season break, with Saturday the Roos' third loss in a row by double figures.
East had winning rinks skippered by Smith (+9), Paul Vlaeminck (+6) and Darren Burgess (+13), while the only points Kangaroo Flat could muster from the day was the rink of skipper Paul Moller winning.
Saturday's result was a 70-shot turn around from their round six meeting when Kangaroo Flat beat Bendigo East 96-50.
* South Bendigo bounced back to form with a six-shot win over what had been the top side, Bendigo.
The Diggers had lost their previous three games, but had the better of the Royals, winning 82-76 to guarantee their participation in the finals for an eighth-straight season.
It was a game packed with enthralling contests.
There was two tied rinks as Daryl Rowley (South Bendigo) and Luke Hosking (Bendigo) finished 21-all, while Beau Traill (South Bendigo) and Tim Arnold (Bendigo) couldn't be split in a 19-19 tie.
And there was just one shot the difference as Bendigo's Brayden Byrne edged out the Diggers' Liam Crapper 19-18.
Ultimately, the result that gave South Bendigo the upper hand was Brad Holland's seven-shot win over Ian Ross, 24-17.
* In other games on Saturday Moama extended its winning streak to 11 in a row and moved back to the top of the ladder.
The Steamers kept Inglewood winless with a thumping 59-shot demolition, 116-57.
And for the first time this season Eaglehawk has strung together back-to-back victories.
The Hawks backed up last week's 16-shot win over Kangaroo Flat with a 90-69 victory over Golden Square.
Moama 116 def Inglewood 57.
Travis Kelly 33 def Craig Kelly 11, Cameron Keenan 39 def John Jackman 8, Kevin Anderson 26 def Ian Chamberlain 12, Alex Marshall 18 lt Geoff Wilson 26.
South Bendigo 82 def Bendigo 76.
Daryl Rowley 21 tied Luke Hoskin 21, Brad Holland 24 def Ian Ross 17, Liam Crapper 18 lt Brayden Byrne 19, Beau Traill 19 tied Tim Arnold 19.
Eaglehawk 90 def Golden Square 69.
Simon Carter 23 def Travis Berry 16, Wade Roberts 24 def Dale Jackson 20, Tony Ellis 21 lt Tom Lester 24, Phil Godkin 22 def Andrew Brown 9.
Bendigo East 90 def Kangaroo Flat 66.
Marc Smith 19 def Brad Marron 10, Paul Vlaeminck 21 def Greg Podesta 15, Darren Burgess 30 def Mal McLean 17, James McGillivray 20 lt Paul Moller 24.
Marong 77 def North Bendigo 71, Castlemaine 86 def White Hills 59, Strathfieldsaye 82 def Eaglehawk 63, Bendigo East 92 def Kangaroo Flat 65.
Marong 99 def Harcourt 78, Bendigo 74 def South Bendigo 73, Golden Square 84 def Strathfieldsaye 69, Kangaroo Flat 77 def Bendigo East 69.
Heathcote 106 def Castlemaine 56, South Bendigo 81 def Bendigo 63, Eaglehawk 82 def Golden Square 72, Serpentine 107 def Kangaroo Flat 66.
Woodbury 82 def Bendigo 69, Dingee 73 def White Hills 63, Harcourt 88 def Marong 78, Calivil 87 def Bendigo East 77.
North Bendigo 107 def Woodbury 59, South Bendigo 89 def Bridgewater 64, Strathfieldsaye 102 def White Hills 60, Kangaroo Flat 87 def Campbells Creek 73.
Heathcote 61 def Marong 47, Inglewood 64 def Golden Square 50, Castlemaine 64 def Eaglehawk 59, Bendigo East 68 def Kangaroo Flat 57.
South Bendigo 41 def Bendigo East 36, Strathfieldsaye Maroon 54 def Kangaroo Flat 28, Strathfieldsaye Blue 51 def Golden Square 36, Harcourt Blue 37 dr Bridgewater 37, Campbells Creek 40 def Harcourt Gold 27.
