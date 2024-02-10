Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Fantastic learning experience for 23-and-under Strikers

By Kieran Iles
Updated February 10 2024 - 4:46pm, first published 4:28pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strikers coach Jayden Cowling and assistant coach Tarryn Rymer address their players during Saturday's practice match against Boroondara Express.
Strikers coach Jayden Cowling and assistant coach Tarryn Rymer address their players during Saturday's practice match against Boroondara Express.

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling said his players gained valuable lessons from their first official VNL practice match against Boroondara Express at Red Energy Arena on Saturday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.