Fantastic learning experience for 23-and-under Strikers

BENDIGO Strikers 23-and-under coach Jayden Cowling said his players gained valuable lessons from their first official VNL practice match against Boroondara Express at Red Energy Arena on Saturday.
A super-nervous, but enthusiastic Strikers were beaten 41-62 in the main curtain raiser to the clash between the clubs' championship division teams, but showed enough signs to suggest they would be ultra-competitive in their debut season in the state's premier netball competition.
Cowling, who like some in the playing group, is in his first season at VNL level, said a tough first-up clash in front of a crowd bigger than most of the Strikers players had played in front of before was a fantastic learning experience.
"Before the game, we spoke about just getting out there and enjoying it. There are a few girls who haven't had that taste of playing at VNL level before," he said.
"Boroondara is a top level side and will be contesting for a top four I spot I imagine, so it was good to see where we are at and what we need to work on as the Strikers start to evolve."
Importantly for a playing group only starting their journey together, Cowling said the mood and enthusiasm had not been dampened at all by a first-up loss.
"Everyone was still excited afterward - the score line was no reflection of the mood," he said.
"The girls were very nervous beforehand. I think just walking into the stadium, it hit them that this was probably the biggest crowd they'd played netball in front of.
"But that's out of the way now and they just can't wait for the next game.
"The one disappointing thing today was probably our execution, but I feel that's an easy fix.
"And there were a few missed shots, but that's to be expected the first time out.
"We'll have a bit to work on come training, but that's always a good thing."
Certainly no stranger to VNL and representative netball, Shae Clifford gave a reminder of why she was good enough to represent Victoria at 19-and-under level last season with another polished performance in the midcourt.
Cowling said the experience of Clifford - the runner-up in last year's BFNL Betty Thompson Medal count behind Strikers clubmate Chelsea Sartori - would be crucial in a developmental season for the Strikers.
"I thought Shae was exceptional through the midcourt - her speed was fantastic," he said.
"Our three goalers (Tori Skrijel, Chloe Langley and Mia McCrann-Peters) played some good minutes and we tried plenty of defensive combinations to get those connections flowing.
"We are only a new team, which hasn't played together before other than at training, so we didn't worry about the score line at all. It was just about seeing where we are at."
Boroondara is a top level side and will be contesting for a top four I spot I imagine, so it was good to see where we are at and what we need to work on as the Strikers start to evolve- Jayden Cowling
The other obvious standout performer for the Strikers was hard-working midcourter Grace Hammond in her first taste of VNL action.
The 22-year-old from Tongala shapes as a key player with her leadership and was the team's acting captain on Saturday.
Cowling reserved praise for training partner Jasmin Gallagher, who stepped up to be a solid contributor in the midcourt, including a stint at centre late in the game.
"Jas has been putting in the hard yards on and off the training track, so to give her an opportunity today was awesome," he said.
"I thought she really made the most of it in the midcourt."
The Strikers were without two of their best, with Harriet Gall and Mackenzie O'Dwyer unavailable due to their respective commitments with the Victorian 19-and-under and 17-and-teams.
Both are expected to be back for next weekend's practice matches in Bendigo against Hawks.
Cowling said it would be another chance for his players to adapt to the intensity of VNL netball.
"They are used to playing A-grade netball, but there is that next step up to VNL," he said.
"But they have been exposed to it now, so I'm looking forward to seeing what we can do next week."
The Express made it two wins for the day by defeating the Strikers 57-37 in the clash between the club's development squads.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.