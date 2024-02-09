Farmers warned as haystacks burn their own fiery trail across the region

Haystacks are lighting up on fire on their own at an alarming rate across central Victoria, prompting the CFA to issue a warning to farmers.
The CFA has responded to more than 50 haystack fires since November, the bulk of them being in the Wimmera and Loddon Mallee with 29 in the North West region and 12 in the West region.
There have been haystack fires at Raywood (February 4), Pyramid Hill (February 3), Pine Grove/Mitiamo (February 1), Calivil (January 21), Leichardt (January 20) and Gobarup (December 24).
CFA District 17 Commander Lindsay Barry said spontaneous combustion was the leading cause of haystack fires in Victoria and just one damp bale was enough to ignite a whole stack.
Mr Lindsay said due to the significant rain this summer, haystacks that were neither placed inside a shed nor covered with a tarp had been considerably exposed.
"The hay has been pressed for so long, and because of the summer we've had, the majority of fires are where hay has been stored outside and exposed to the elements," Mr Lindsay said.
"Water and hay don't really mix, especially when they stack together.
"This creates organic decomposition which produces heat, and you end up with a hay fire due to spontaneous ignition."
Having experienced something similar three years ago, Mr Lindsay recalled farms receiving more than 100 millimetres of rain in one storm hitting their haystacks, and a trail of fires as a result.
A recent haystack fire of more than 1000 hay bales in Arapiles on a total fire ban day in the Wimmera and the Mallee served as a timely reminder for the agriculture sector to ensure they were implementing the appropriate management tools to prevent fire risk.
Mr Lindsay said farmers needed to monitor the moisture and temperature of their hay more regularly and store them in separate stacks and in sheds away from farming equipment and structures.
"We are currently in the storage phase of hay season, and there are some contributing factors that lead to ignition," he said.
"Unfortunately, at the beginning of the season, some bales weren't produced to industry standard, and were stored away with too much moisture.
"Green or damp hay is susceptible to overheating, so those two in combination will make a fire."
"For farmers who own hay, or who manage haystacks, we need them to be more vigilant and ensure they're doing regular temperature checks."
Mr Lindsay said if haystacks were warm, they should be separated and strategic breaks put in place.
Information on how to prevent haystack fires can be found on the CFA's website.
