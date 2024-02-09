Vixen Hannah Mundy lauds fresh faces and aspirations

SPEEDY midcourter Hannah Mundy is backing the Melbourne Vixens to prosper following an off-season freshen up of their playing roster.
The Vixens have undergone a bit of a reset following the departure of two-time premiership star and team leader Liz Watson to Sunshine Coast Lightning.
They have also bid farewell to Olivia Lewis, who has joined Super Netball newcomers the Melbourne Mavericks, and Rahni Samason (Northern Stars).
In their place, the Vixens have welcomed World Cup-winning goaler Sophie Garbin from the former Collingwood Magpies, defender Rudi Ellis (a former Vixens training partner) from West Coast Fever and newcomer Zara Walters.
But rather than dwell on the losses, which impacted each third of the court, the Vixens have embraced the chance to regenerate their playing list.
Speaking ahead of the Vixens' visit to Bendigo this weekend for an open training session and a community clinic at Red Energy Arena, Mundy was oozing excitement and exuberance for the season ahead.
She predicted a positive element of 'unpredictability' and perhaps surprise about the Vixens this season as they look to improve on last year's fourth-place finish.
"There's been a few departures, but we've had a few new faces as well, which, it's always good to start a new year with some freshness," said Mundy, who is entering her fourth season as a Vixen.
"Zara, Rudi and Soph bring a really good energy to the group and add a different depth to our game, which is really exciting.
"With the changes, we are going to have to recreate our game and structures, which is going to be good for our game and unpredictability."
The Vixens will need to do a little more on-court tinkering after goaler Mwai Kumwenda announced on Friday that she was pregnant and would miss the 2024 season.
The departure of Watson - a four-time Sharelle McMahon Medal winner as the Vixens' MVP - should open up more opportunities for Mundy and young newcomer Walters, who hails from Colac and made her debut for the Victorian Fury in 2023.
"It's a big loss, but in terms of being able to explore the depth of our team, and with Zara coming in, it adds an extra player in our midcourt. I think it's going to be a really dynamic unit with Kate (Moloney), myself and Zara," she said.
"No doubt, its sad to see Liz go, but we are taking it as a fresh start.
"Last year, I played the role of an impact player, which is different, so we will see what this year brings.
"I'm super-excited for the challenge, and playing with Soph in the shooting end as well is really exciting.
"Her combination with Kiera Austin is really creative and dynamic and a feeder's dream really."
While a clearer indication of the fresh-look team's aspirations will emerge after next month's (March 16 and 17) Ballarat Blitz, when the Vixens host three rival clubs in a series of pre-season matches, expectations within the group are understandably high.
"Obviously the unwritten goal is winning it, which is every team's goal, but the Vixens do have a pretty rich history of success and we want to rise to that," Mundy said.
"But with a new group, early on, we want to create our own standards and our own mark within the club.
"Our big focus is almost starting from scratch and having this unwritten book that we are able to create something special with."
Ahead of a big weekend in Bendigo, Mundy is looking forward to connecting with fans.
"We absolutely love it. Last year we went to Bendigo for a mini-tournament and I didn't realise how many fans there were out there," she said.
"It was unreal to see the packed stadium.
"We love visiting the regional areas and meeting new fans as we know a lot of our fanbase comes from those regions."
The games are the first official practice matches for the Strikers, one of three new clubs participating in the VNL this year, alongside the Melton-based Western Warriors and Gippsland Stars.
The significance of the occasion for the Bendigo netball community was not lost on Mundy, who previously played VNL netball with the Express, starting as a 14-year-old in the former 19-and-under competition.
"It's exciting to see the Express playing in Bendigo before us, and it's great to see the Strikers debuting," she said.
"There is so much depth in the Bendigo region; obviously Ruby Barkmeyer is a training partner with us, and I have grown up playing with her.
"But there are so many other really quality players, who have played in the VNL for a while now. It's great for those girls to have their own team now.
"Looking back, Sharelle McMahon is from Bendigo and Caitlin Thwaites too - such a great calibre of players.
"It's about time we have a team representing Bendigo."
Mundy was stoked to see Barkmeyer, who will again play VNL this season with Boroondara, retained as a Vixens training partner.
With one Super Netball season on the main roster already under her belt, the 22-year-old has been diligently working on fine-tuning her game and even adding a few new bows to her repertoire.
"I think Rubes has such a good understanding of Vixens culture and standards and has one of the best work ethics in our squad," she said.
"She does everything right and does all the one percenters. She is looking really strong and has been working on her strength and power.
"She had a bit of an injury last year, but she's looking extremely fit and extending her game by learning a bit of the midcourt as well, so she is becoming a really versatile player.
"I'm looking forward to seeing her play a couple of quarters with Boroondara on Saturday and then training with us."
