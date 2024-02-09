Sporties Spitfires' shot at winning GVBBL title in first season

OPPORTUNITY knocks for Bendigo's Sporties Spitfires to cap their first season in the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League with the title.
The league newcomers will play the Hurley Hotel Hounds in Sunday's grand final at Rochester's Windridge Oval from 1pm.
The Spitfires are a partnership between the Bendigo District Cricket Association and Kangaroo Flat Sports Club and one of four teams in the GVBBL alongside the Hurley Hotel Hounds, Jarvis Delahey Crushers and SRP Mud Dogs.
Captained by Golden Square all-rounder Liam Smith, the Spitfires had a 2-1 record in their three pool games to qualify for Sunday's final against the Hounds, who were also 2-1.
In their first encounter at Dower Park on November 19 the Spitfires (8-167) won a thrilling encounter against the Hounds (7-165) by two wickets with seven balls to spare.
Teams can play three "marquee players", but the Spitifires will utilise only two in the grand final in top-order batsmen James Seymour (Essendon) and Zane Keighran (Melbourne).
South African Werner Brand, who is playing with Bamawm Lockington United in the Goulburn Murray competition, will also play, with the remaining players in the squad of 12 all BDCA players.
"Two of our other marquee players in Chris Thewlis (opening batsman) is unavailable and Wilson McGillivray (bowler) is injured, so we're going to be relying a lot on our local players," skipper Smith said this week.
"But in our first couple of wins it was our locals who got us over the line and I'm happy with the make-up of the side; we've got a good mix."
Seymour, Keighran, Brand and bowler Luke Stagg are the inclusions from the Spitfires' last game, which was a 48-run defeat to the Crushers three weeks ago.
"Our goal at the start of the season was to go through undefeated. We had a bit of a slip-up in the last game, but we've still given ourselves an opportunity and we'll go into Sunday with a fair bit of confidence," Smith said.
"I'm confident with the side we've got we'll be able to get the job done."
The only current BDCA player in the opposing Hurley Hotel Hounds side is Strathfieldsaye all-rounder Savith Priyan.
Former Sandhurst players Joel Murphy - a joint BDCA Cricketer of the Year winner in 2020-21 - and Anthony McMahon are part of the team that will be aiming to prevent the Spitfires from becoming champions in their inaugural year.
Following Sunday's final Spitfires' players Smith, Brent Hamblin, Stagg and Kyle Humphrys will then be part of the BDCA's Melbourne Country Week campaign beginning on Monday.
Grand final teams:
Sporties Spitfires - James Seymour, Zane Keighran, Ben Williams, Chathura Damith, Liam Smith, Brent Hamblin, Luke Stagg, Will Purcell, Kyle Humphrys, James Ryan, Jake Higgins, Werner Brand.
Hurley Hotel Hounds - Michael Archer, Regis Chakabva, Matthew Hinks, Kobyn James, Anthony McMahon, Kyle Mueller, Joel Murphy, Paul Newman, Cameron Stevenson, Jack Stevenson, Savith Priyan, Jedd Wright.
