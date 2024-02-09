Season defining clash for Magpies and Flat in Premier League Bowls

An elimination finals spot is on the line for Bendigo East and Kangaroo Flat in the penultimate round of Bendigo Premier League Bowls this Saturday.
Since the pair played in round six when Flat won by a whopping 46 shots, the Magpies have been one of the form sides of the competition.
The Magpies went on a five-game winning streak following that clash, and that was only ended in a thriller against premiership fancies Moama last Friday night.
Magpies skipper Marc Smith said the feeling amongst the playing group is sky-high at the moment.
"We've got a really good, positive vibe currently because we're playing strong team bowls," Smith said.
"We pushed Moama, and a couple of things didn't go our way, but it was a great game, and it was the lowest winning score for the whole season in the league, which is a major positive for us.
"I think the way we're playing is up there with the sides above us, but anyone on their day in this league can play good bowls."
Since the Christmas break, it has been the opposite for Flat, with form alluding them across the past fortnight, where they've lost their previous two matches.
A win for Flat is a must, with a close loss virtually knocking them out of the race, a big one mathematically.
With both sides set to be desperate and well aware of the importance of the clash, Smith said only a whole team effort would lock his side into the top four.
"It's a critical game this week, and if we get three rinks up this week, we secure our finals spot," Smith said.
"We aim for all four rinks to be up, and then if someone isn't playing well, the others can pick up the slack."
We will also hopefully see some of the best skippers in Bendigo bowls go head to head with Flat's Bradley Marron atop the player leaderboard this season and Magpies duo Smith and Darren Burgess in tremendous form.
"Darren's (Burgess) in white hot form and is in the semi-finals of the Champion of Champions as well," Smith said.
"His bowls over the last couple of seasons have been incredible."
Another massive clash this Saturday sees first and third face off.
Incredibly, the Diggers have yet to lock themselves into finals.
Their great mid-season form has evaporated, and the Diggers have lost their previous three matches.
While they will make finals even if they lose to the Royals this week due to facing the winless Inglewood in the final round, Brad Holland and his charges will be dead keen to send a statement ahead of the post-season.
These two sides produced some of their best bowls of the season last Saturday.
Square stunned the Diggers by two shots, and Eaglehawk knocked Flat out of the top four in an impressive 85-69 performance.
While finals hopes are dead and buried, these two dangerous outfits will be hoping to head into the off-season with some momentum.
Moama are near unbackable favourites to extend its ten-game winning streak to 11 at Inglewood.
Most importantly for the Steamers, Scottish star Alex Marshall returned for the first time since Christmas last week and, as usual, dominated his match, winning 21-10.
His inclusion will give the Steamers a further massive boost ahead of finals.
