Tight at the top between Hawks and Diamonds in AVSL premier

ANOTHER chapter in the field and track duel between Eaglehawk and Diamond Valley plays out in Saturday's 11th round of Athletics Victoria Shield League action.
The Hawks are two points behind premier division leader Diamond Valley with two rounds to be played.
The Two Blues and Diamonds have been first or second in most rounds played.
Victory and a maximum score of 20 points from last Saturday's use of the Powerplay has put the DV line-up in top spot.
The Diamonds have won six rounds and the Hawks were number one in rounds three and six.
Highest score in other rounds were Mentone's tally of 16 when it used the Powerplay in the seventh round and 14 by Wendouree in round nine.
The Diamonds and Hawks are on 105 and 103 points.
Next best is Essendon, 63, which is yet to use the Powerplay.
A squad of 47 will represent Eaglehawk at Saturday night's meet, which starts at 6pm.
South Bendigo's score of 92 has the Bloods leading the division two title race from Nunawading, 79; and Chilwell, 77.
Athletics Chilwell will use the PowerPlay on Saturday.
In division five University starts the round seven points behind third-placed South Coast.
Top three earn promotion for next season.
Athletics Bendigo also features prominently in the Most Valuable Athlete award race.
A score of 12,862 points has put Eaglehawk's Dave Chisholm in fourth place.
The Hawks also have Daniel Chisholm, 12,043; Jorja Morrison, 11,361; Cameron Greenwood, 10,385; Isabella Noonan, 10,186; Catherine Monahan, 10,077; and William Beaton, 10,046, in the top 50.
Other top performers have been South Bendigo's Joan Self, 12,140; Carol Coad, 11,749; Kai Norton, 10,386; and Rhys Hansen, 10,222; to be seventh, 15th, 35th and 36th in the standings.
The consistent Neil Shaw has scored 10,863 to be best in a Bendigo Harriers squad that includes Rebecca Soulsby, Geoff Jordan, Caitlin and Josh Evans, Nicholas Hietbrink, Lachlan Carr, Eric Baker and David Zanelli.
Saturday night's AVSL meet in Bendigo includes sprint hurdles, 1500m walk, 100m, 1500m, 2000m or 3000m steeplechase, 400m, pole vault, javelin, shot put, and triple jump.
There will also be non-scoring 4 x 200m relays.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.