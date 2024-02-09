Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Tight at the top between Hawks and Diamonds in AVSL premier

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 9 2024 - 11:18am, first published 11:16am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Finn Dooley competes in the high jump at last Saturday's Athletics Bendigo meeting at Flora Hill. Picture by Luke West
Finn Dooley competes in the high jump at last Saturday's Athletics Bendigo meeting at Flora Hill. Picture by Luke West

ANOTHER chapter in the field and track duel between Eaglehawk and Diamond Valley plays out in Saturday's 11th round of Athletics Victoria Shield League action.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.