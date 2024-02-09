Trollope guides Golden Square through to T20 grand final

Golden Square is the first side through to the 2023-24 BDCA T20 grand final after a professional performance over Kangaroo Flat.
The Bulldogs will face either Strathdale-Maristians - who have to beat Strathfieldsaye in the final game of the season - or Bendigo, who'll be hoping the undefeated Suns falter.
Winning the toss and batting, the Roos were watchful early after opener Riley Burns (15) spooned one to mid-off but, at 1-50 of nine overs, appeared ready to up the ante.
The Bulldogs needed a breakthrough, and left-arm off-spinner Liam Smith (1-9 off 4.0) provided it - albeit unluckily for Matt Dwyer (17) - who was caught down the leg side by keeper Jake Higgins.
A powerful top order of Dylan Klemm (13), Campbell Smith (22) and Jake Klemm (7) failed to fire, and the inexperienced lower order of the Roos was left with too much to do as they posted 9-113 from their 20 overs.
Opening bowlers Dylan Robinson (3-20 off 4.0) and Scott Trollope (2-21 off 4.0) were excellent for the Bulldogs.
Missing promotional player Christopher Thewlis, the Bulldogs were by no means a sure thing though, and when they fell to 3-33 and later 5-68, the grand final was slipping from their grasp.
Opening batter Mat Christie (36 off 38) played the anchor role, but it was Trollope who was the hero for the Bulldogs.
Trollope thrashed six boundaries on his way to 41 not out from 29 deliveries as he and Josh Simpson (20 not out of 12) combined for a 47-run sixth wicket stand to guide their side home with seven balls to spare.
While the Bulldogs can be content with their work, it will be a nervous wait for Bendigo with the Suns playing that final regular season game on February 21 due to Melbourne Country Week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.