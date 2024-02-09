Budding comedian to give a raw account of life in open mic competition

Budding comedian Sophie Leigh has a great philosophy about easing any nerves ahead of her upcoming appearance in the RAW Comedy competition.
"I'll do my own thing. People will like me or they don't. As long as I don't disappoint myself I won't worry about what others think."
The Melbourne International Comedy Festival's RAW Comedy competition is being held right around Australia and offers anyone in the community a chance to try out their material in front of an audience at an open mic session.
One of the heats for the competition is in Bendigo on Saturday, February 10 and Ms Leigh is keen to try her luck with a line-up of other entrants.
"I did one (comedy stand-up) in Heathcote a few years back as part of a fundraiser," she said.
"I saw the RAW Comedy heat come up so I thought I'd have a crack."
Ms Leigh is allowed a maximum of five minutes for the RAW Comedy heat and will talk about real estate agents and how to find true love.
She hasn't rehearsed her material with anyone, apart from her seven-month-old Border collie Charlie, but does intend a virtual practice run before heading out on stage.
"I'll write everything out, then read it and record it on my phone and then play it back mouthing the words," Ms Leigh said.
Originally from Melbourne, she lived at Heathcote during the COVID-19 pandemic and has been in Bendigo for the past two years.
While she misses the city, Ms Leigh does consider Bendigo a nice town but there are times she wished she could go unnoticed when heading out.
"Although I'm now going to do a comedy thing on stage in front of people in a small town so I do see the irony in that," she said.
At age 37, Ms Leigh is not banking on comedy becoming a full-time career option to replace her usual role as a senior environment protection officer with the EPA.
"I take stuff as it comes," she said.
"If I'm well received I'll see where it goes. Life's a journey and I just see where it takes me.
"I don't have high hopes (from the RAW Comedy heat) which is the best way not to end up disappointed."
The RAW Comedy heat in Bendigo will be held at the Engine Room Theatre at 8pm on Saturday, February 10.
Winners of the heats will have the chance to compete at state finals where those who make it through will perform at the RAW Comedy National Grand Final during the Melbourne International Comedy Festival.
The national winner will laugh all the way to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, where they'll get to share the spotlight and compete in 'So You Think You're Funny?' with the brightest emerging comics from across the UK.
RAW Comedy has been a platform for promising comedians who have gone on to bigger things with the alumni consisting of Hannah Gadsby, Aaron Chen, Josh Thomas, Celia Pacquola, Rhys Nicholson, Anne Edmonds, Becky Lucas, Cassie Workman and Joel Creasey just to name a few.
Suren Jayemanne (Edinburgh Fringe, Letters & Numbers) will be the guest MC for the Bendigo Heat.
Tickets are $15 for the two hours, to allow as many to attend as possible, and are available via GoTix and the Capital Theatre.
