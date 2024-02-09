Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Budding comedian to give a raw account of life in open mic competition

DC
By David Chapman
February 10 2024 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Leigh relaxes at home with her dog Charlie before the RAW Comedy heat in Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Sophie Leigh relaxes at home with her dog Charlie before the RAW Comedy heat in Bendigo on Saturday. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Budding comedian Sophie Leigh has a great philosophy about easing any nerves ahead of her upcoming appearance in the RAW Comedy competition.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DC

David Chapman

Deputy editor

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.