Runners gear up for fourth instalment of 5km Frenzy

TONIGHT'S running of the 5km Frenzy has drawn more than 80 athletes to Bendigo's regional athletics complex in Flora Hill.
It's the fourth edition of the 5km Frenzy in which Bendigo Harriers teams up with Athletics Bendigo and various sponsors to put on a big night of track racing.
Action begins at 6.30pm when the first of three mixed 5km heats are run.
Among those in heat one are Bendigo's own world marathon champion for the 50-54 years age group in Jill Wilkie from Bendigo Harriers.
A 5km contest across 12 1/2 laps will be in stark contrast to the 42.2km that Wilkie ran on Chicago's streets last year.
Those in the first heat include Adam Parker from A.L. Parker Electrical, which is major backer of the elite men's and women's 5km duels.
Other heats of the mixed 5km, sponsored by Mulqueen Finance and Intersport Bicknells respectively, will be run at 7.30pm and 8pm.
Contenders in heat two include Melbourne Uni's James Maguire Capone and Jack Melleuish up against the likes of Bendigo University's Mitch Whitham and Mike Bieleny.
The City of Greater Bendigo has kicked in to support a mixed 1000m frenzy and the mixed under-14 1000m frenzy, which are on concurrently about 7.15pm.
Elite athletes will not only be chasing a place on the podium and possibly personal best times, but also to break the Bendigo open track records.
Racing for the elite women's field will start at 8.30pm.
The women's open record of 16:08 was set by Deakin's Ellie Pashley as she charged to victory in the 5km Frenzy three years ago.
The under-20s record of 17:42 by South Bendigo's Clare McKechnie was set in 2003.
A year ago Claire Johnson from Ballarat Harriers set the 40-plus track record of 18:10.
Johnson will be back again to race an elite field that includes Ballarat's Eliza Lepair, Sara Tucker and Olivia Beaton; and Shepparton's Brooke Williams.
Chasing home-track wins are Bendigo University's Abbey Reid and South Bendigo clubmates Taryn Furletti and Yazmin Hayes.
Also in the elite women's field are Zoe Woods from Melbourne University, Eureka's Katherine Dowie and Shepparton's Brooke Williams.
In the elite men's 5km Frenzy it will be Nathan Stoate from Bendigo Harriers chasing back-to-back wins.
The feat was achieved by University star Andy Buchanan in 2021 and '22.
The open track record of 14:10 was set by Buchanan two years ago.
The under-20s record of 14:42 set by Uni's Ned Buckell in 2022 could be challenged by Uni clubmate Jayden Padgham and South Bendigo's Logan Tickell.
Runners to watch in the elite men's race at 9pm include Wendouree's Josh Hawkes, Musa Genemo Jegula from South Melbourne, Ben Beischer from Old Scotch and Sam Rattray from Box Hill.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.