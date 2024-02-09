Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Preview

Runners gear up for fourth instalment of 5km Frenzy

By Nathan Dole
Updated February 9 2024 - 6:53pm, first published 11:06am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Archie Reid, Nathan Stoate and Ben Beischer were the top three finishers in last year's elite men's showdown at the 5km Frenzy. Picture by A.J. Taylor
Archie Reid, Nathan Stoate and Ben Beischer were the top three finishers in last year's elite men's showdown at the 5km Frenzy. Picture by A.J. Taylor

TONIGHT'S running of the 5km Frenzy has drawn more than 80 athletes to Bendigo's regional athletics complex in Flora Hill.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.