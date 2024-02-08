Another big day ahead looming in BDCA battle for finals berths

FOUR of the five batting teams on day two of round 10 in the Bendigo District Cricket Association will be chasing totals of more than 200 on Saturday.
Eaglehawk has the biggest target to chase when it pursues Bendigo United's 9-287 at Harry Trott Oval.
Bendigo United (5th) is among the trio of teams all on 30 points that are separated by just percentage from fourth to sixth on the ladder, along with Strathfieldsaye (4th) and Bendigo (6th).
Both the Redbacks and Strathfieldsaye will go into Saturday as the favourites in their clashes, while Bendigo has a big task ahead of it against Kangaroo Flat.
While Bendigo United has the runs on the board against the Hawks at home, Strathfieldsaye is chasing a meagre 123 against White Hills at Tannery Lane.
And the Jets have already knocked off 25 of the runs needed for victory, with the opening pair of Savith Priyan (14 n.o.) and Matt Newbold (6 n.o.) to resume the innings at 0-25.
At Atkins Street Bendigo needs to make 267 against the BDCA's No.1 ranked bowling attack, Kangaroo Flat.
The Roos have only conceded one score above 200 this season - last round against Strathdale-Maristians (215) - and such is the quality of their attack, have four bowlers representing the BDCA at the upcoming Melbourne Country Week carnival.
The Roos' frontline attack of Dylan Klemm, Adam Burns, Brent Hamblin and Luke Stagg are all headed to Melbourne next week with the BDCA squad.
In other round 10 games on Saturday, third-placed Sandhurst has 219 to defend against top side Strathdale-Maristians at Bell Oval.
The Dragons led by all-rounder Taylor Beard showed tremendous determination last week to fight back from 4-12 to post 219.
Beard scored 121, while No.11 Ben Evans finished 21 n.o. as the pair added 75 for the last wicket to give the Dragons a chance on day two with more than 200 on the board and star leg-spinner Liam Bowe, who has 15 wickets for the season, in the line-up.
And at Strauch Reserve Golden Square is in the box seat to make it four wins in a row with its score of 4-280 to defend against Huntly North.
On what's a slow outfield at Strauch Reserve Square's innings last week was highlighted by Jayden Templeton's maiden BDCA first XI century (107).
Saturday's play starts at 1pm.
Marong needs 229 against Mandurang on Saturday to maintain its position in the Emu Valley Cricket Association top four.
The Panthers are clinging on to fourth position as they strive to play finals for the first time since the 2011-12 season.
The Panthers are playing top team Mandurang at Mandurang, with the Rangas last week posting 228.
Should Marong be beaten the Panthers will surrender their position in the top four to the winner of the game between California Gully and Emu Creek at California Gully Oval.
The Cobras are defending a score of 9-181 against the Emus.
EVCA round 10 state of play:
Axe Creek 126 v Spring Gully 1-73 at Longlea.
California Gully 9-181 v Emu Creek at California Gully.
Mandurang 228 v Marong at Mandurang.
Sedgwick 7-265 v West Bendigo 1-33 at Ken Wust Oval.
United bye.
Games start at 1.30pm.
The Northern Rivers under-15 All-Stars boys team will play a pair of Twenty20 matches at Castlemaine on Sunday.
The team has been picked following the Northern Rivers Junior Country Week carnival earlier this year. The side will play two Twenty20 matches against Central Highlands at Camp Reserve, with the first at 10.30am.
Boys team - James Balic, Max Bicknell, Archy Harrison, Wil Harrison, Bayden Hutchins, Rory Kennedy, Ben O'Brien, Christian Papi, Thomas Seipolt, Jayden Thorne, Tom White, Noah Willits, Jonty Yates.
A Northern Rivers under-14 All-Stars girls team was also selected following the carnival.
The girls team will play Central Highlands in a Twenty20 match at Canterbury Park on Wednesday, March 6, from 6pm.
Girls team - Sienna Barnett, Rehmi Burke, Maeve Caine, Eliyah Daneen, Phoebe Hawker, Mackenzie Hetherington, Sophie McDonald, Georgia Leonard, Cadence Major, Yakira McKenzie, Chloe Moyle, D'Lilah Shatwell, Macey White.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.