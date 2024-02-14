Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Teen attacked on Bendigo bus, before video of the bashing found online

Gabriel Rule
Lucy Williams
By Gabriel Rule, and Lucy Williams
Updated February 15 2024 - 1:59pm, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A Bendigo teenager is resting at home in fear after being attacked on a bus, in an alleged assault which was captured on video.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.