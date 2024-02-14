Teen attacked on Bendigo bus, before video of the bashing found online

A Bendigo teenager is resting at home in fear after being attacked on a bus, in an alleged assault which was captured on video.
The footage, now circulating on social media, was allegedly recorded by one of the teenagers at the scene on the afternoon of February 7.
The footage shows two girls throwing repeated punches at the victim who is cowering in her seat.
Police said they understood a group of girls were seen fighting in the rear of the bus around 3.30pm the day of the incident.
The victim's father said his daughter "was set upon" by the group of girls who had a male recording them.
He said the video showed them "bash and assault my daughter", who suffered bruising, contusions and a nasal cavity fracture as a result.
A police spokesperson said were called to Bendigo Railway Station following reports of an assault and the theft of a mobile phone.
They said a 15-year-old girl was arrested and issued with a caution, while another 15-year-old girl "received minor injuries but declined medical treatment."
The father said it could have ended in an even worse way for his daughter.
"All it takes is one well placed punch or dumb luck and my daughter could have lost her life," he said.
"This is absolutely pathetic - my daughter is in fear now that they will do it again as they have no fear of the police.
"There is no accountability whatsoever.
"Unfortunately this has happened but it's happening more and more at the Bendigo train station."
The Department of Transport has been contacted for comment.
