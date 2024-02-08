Bendigo husband to plead not guilty to raping wife who felt 'trapped'

A Bendigo father has denied he raped his wife, but has admitted to a sexually attacking her in the shower, a jury sitting in the County Court has heard.
The 37-year-old man has pleaded not guilty after being accused of two counts of rape and one count of sexual assault - not linked to the shower incident - allegedly committed against his wife while when they were trying to rebuild their relationship.
Prosecutor David Cordy told the jury they could expect about one charge of rape on November 9, and a count of sexual assault and rape on December 28, both in 2020.
The man's defence lawyer Mr Shane Gardner asked the jury to "keep an open mind" throughout the trial process.
The court heard the man allegedly raped his wife on November 9 while they were watching TV on the bed.
Mr Cordy alleged the husband had rubbed the woman's genitals before she immediately told him to stop.
"He said words to the effect that he was her husband," Mr Cordy told the court.
The court heard she told him she was not in the mood and wanted to fix things in their relationship before she would be ready for physical intimacy.
He then allegedly digitally raped her, despite his wife telling him multiple times to stop while crying and "feeling trapped".
The court heard, on December 28, the man was at his wife's house, with her consent, and they had a cigarette on the verandah. At that point they were talking "amicably" about the relationship.
Mr Cordy alleged the complainant said it would be a "slow process" to allow her to feel safe with physical intimacy, after which the couple hugged and watched TV on the bed.
Mr Cordy claimed the couple kissed consensually before a sexual assault when the husband rubbed the woman's genitals and she asked him to stop.
The court heard she questioned the accused, and asked whether his motive was "just to have sex with her".
The jury also heard the woman allegedly held her husband's wrist to stop him putting his hand in her underwear, before she dodged a kiss from him, began crying and repeatedly asked him to stop.
Mr Cordy alleged the husband then used "some force" to rape his wife for around five minutes.
The court was also told the husband had admitted to police that he had been at the complainant's home while she was in the shower on November 17.
He admitted to police that he had entered her bathroom, opened the shower door and sexually assaulted her.
Mr Cordy told the court the attack involved the husband telling her "you're my wife", grabbing her breast and putting his hand between her legs.
These allegations were put to the man by police on November 18, and he indicated that she had specifically said "don't do that".
The court heard this could be used as tendency evidence in the current matters to show the man had, what Mr Cordy defined as, a "state of mind to believe he was entitled to engage in sexual activity with his wife because they're married".
Mr Cordy explained to the jury that consent was a "state of mind" and a "free agreement".
He added that this legal case was more focused on whether the alleged events - two rapes and a sexual assault - occurred at all, rather than any focus on "outdated, old fashioned thinking" regarding any perceived entitlement to sexual activity with a married partner.
The man's defence lawyer Shane Gardner said his client's actions on November 17 were "disgraceful" and he had openly admitted that to police.
"He owns that conduct," Mr Gardner told the jury.
He also said the husband would be sentenced for the shower incident and the jury would not hear his client or him challenging those specific events.
