'As happy as when we first met': Golden Square couple celebrate 60 years

Against all the odds, Keith and Sue Fletcher from Golden Square are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary this week, and are "as happy as when [they] first met.
The couple, who moved to Bendigo 11 years ago and love country life, married in a Croydon church on February 8, 1964.
On the morning of the wedding Keith asked his boss for a loan of $20.
"We had no money for groceries. We had nothing, and Sue was four months pregnant," he said, happy to joke about how it was.
"I say the priest was pouring the wine on the wheel of the pram to stop it squeaking."
Afterwards they were driven back to the bungalow in West Croydon where they were living.
"It was just a half a garage where a guy used to park his car on the other side but we didn't care," Keith says.
"We just loved each other and we'd sit there and play cards every night."
Keith, who came from Croydon and was better known as 'Flip', was 19 at the time and Sue was 17.
The pair had met a couple of years earlier outside the Ringwood bowling alley, where Keith was barefoot and though he wasn't a drinker, carrying a bottle of beer.
Initially he was interested in Sue's sister, Trudy.
"But it didn't take long 'til I got the right one," he said.
Sue had migrated from the Netherlands with her parents and 11 siblings when she was 13.
"My mum and dad reckoned it was better for the kids," she said. "In Holland only rich people had houses."
She couldn't speak English and hated Australia when she arrived.
"I never went to school here," she says. "When I turned 14 in July I went to work at Holeproof."
She learnt the language at work and talking with her brothers and sisters.
Keith came from a family of four, and the first time he was taken home to Sue's for a hot meal had never experienced anything like it.
"By gee I soon learnt if you wanted something to eat, you had to be quick," he said.
From the start people told the pair they were too young to marry.
"And he was too stupid," Sue adds with a laugh.
"I was silly because I was always getting chased by the coppers for drag racing and things like that," Keith says.
"I wasn't a bad person, just a thrill-seeker. I'd get on a dusty road and I'd be driving left to right, left to right, creating as much dust as I could.
"The coppers had to slow down because they couldn't see, and by the time the dust cleared I'd be gone."
But the pair, who bought a house in Bayswater for $10,500, had three sons and Keith settled in to family and neighbourhood life.
Sport was a big part of their world.
"We were involved in local sport all our lives - cricket, tennis, golf, footy, everything," Keith says.
"You used to throw the kids in the car and take them fishing and rabbiting and everything."
For work he drove forklifts for 41 years and also worked as a butcher and grocer.
Sue left Holeproof to go to a slipper factory, where she pent about 25 years, then to a perfume factory for another 25.
There has been suffering and sadness for the couple over the course of their lives, including the loss of two grandchildren.
In 2010 Keith had a heart attack, which he wasn't expected to survive, and six years ago he was diagnosed with cancer.
The Bendigo doctors and hospitals have been "unreal" through his sickness, he says.
"They've made me feel so strong."
"I'm still alive - I don't know for how long.
"But I've got to stay alive because Sue says she's got no-one to cut our lawns if I die."
While it hasn't always been smooth sailing, life is often sweet.
"I always say that if you've been married 60 years, and you've had five not so good years, well, you've had 55 good years," Keith says. "There's a lot of people can't say that."
And the couple still marvel at how friendly people are in the country.
They enjoy the company of their neighbours and often share food with them.
"I make jam and cream scones and big pots of soup and take them around," Keith says.
"I yell out, 'Soup's on the go' and go around and collect their bowls.
"It makes you feel good. You feel like part of a family."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.