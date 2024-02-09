Sherri Parry embraces unbridled emotion and love in new music

After four years, Bendigo musician Sherri Parry is releasing new music, with a new sound and the same unbridled emotion and honesty the artist has become known for.
On Valentine's Day, Parry will release her new single I Think I'm In Love Again which, ironically, depicts the imminent downward slope of a relationship.
"When you first get into a relationship, it's lovely and vibrant and everything feels good, and the world is a light; everyone knows that feeling," she said.
"For me, seemingly, there comes a time when that kind of dissipates and dulls and true colours come forward and they're not so good.
"In the course of the song, you go through that emotion... it's kind of about that realisation that something that once was so pure is now bitter and a bit rotten."
Parry initially wanted to write a love song, but found herself leaning into the sombre emotions she has learned to feel embrace.
She said while the COVID-19 pandemic made it near impossible to perform live for almost two years, she used the time to focus on her writing.
"There's lots of love and light in my life and I'm so grateful for that, but for whatever reason, I find it really hard to write from it," she said.
"I think the guttural nature of misery and melancholy, I find myself in the best and worst way very creative during feeling while I'm feeling like that."
Perry has worked alongside Bendigo guitarist and music engineer Tom Hadlow to produce her next project; an album she hoped to release this year.
Working with Hadlow, Perry said she wanted to shift from making music which "sounded like what you got live", to music which used more production, and effects.
"This is a very gentle shift into what you'll be getting in the new album," she said.
"Previous releases have very much been what you get live, whereas with this I just wanted to have fun with production, I wanted to make music that I love listening to that made me want to get up and dance."
She said if you found yourself relating to the themes of the song, she was sorry, but if you found yourself dancing to it, "that's amazing".
"All I hope is that you enjoy it," she said.
To celebrate the release of new music, Parry would perform on Saturday, February 17 at Tyson's Reef Hotel at 7pm.
I Think I'm in Love Again would be available everywhere on Wednesday, February 14 2024.
