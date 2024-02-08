Time called on Group 1-winning greyhound Baby Jaycee's career

SUPERSTAR Heathcote trained greyhound Baby Jaycee has run her last race.
Trainer Bob Douglas, who trained the Group 1-winning bitch on behalf of Bendigo greyhound trainer, owner and breeder John Pertzel and his family, revealed the decision to retire Baby Jaycee had been made with the dog's best interests at heart following a recent trial at The Meadows.
The daughter of Bernardo and Leprechaun Storm had been attempting a comeback from a back injury sustained last October during a heat of the Cranbourne Cup at Sandown Park.
Jumping from box one, Baby Jaycee found the early lead, but was quickly passed in the back straight before finishing sixth.
She was diagnosed with a badly torn back muscle post-race.
It was the last of 54 starts for the slick and tenacious bitch, who ended her career with 30 wins and 14 placings, highlighted by her Group 1 success in the $100,000-to-the-winner Sapphire Crown at Sandown May last year.
In all, she qualified for six Group 1 finals and was the runner-up on three occasions.
She also finished second in the Group 2 Laurels Classic Final at Sandown Park in December 2022.
Baby Jaycee retires having earned $484,985 in prize money.
Douglas said 'in the end', the decision to retire Baby Jaycee was a straightforward one.
"We'd been trialling her and John (Pertzel) and I were not convinced she was 100 per cent," he said.
"We ended up taking her to The Meadows for a trial, and as people know, I'm not a big trialler, but she'd never really blown the clock on a horseshoe track.
"With her injury we had to walk her up and trial her at shorter distances until we got her to where we wanted to, but we weren't convinced she was going as good as she could.
"We nominated her for the Australian Cup in case she came good, but after we trialled her, we weren't satisfied.
"We both agreed it was time to go - we don't want to blot her career, she's been too good.
"John and I pretty much made the decision on the way home for the trial, so , she's retired now.
"She will go home to John in couple of weeks and she'll hopefully be mated up at some point in the future.
"I think he's talking about going to Fernando Bale with her, so they'd be some nice pups I'd reckon.
"But credit to John and the family, there was no way known they were going to let her get knocked around. They are just that sort of people - nice.
"They've been a pleasure to train for and such a nice family."
Not only did Baby Jaycee provide connections, including John Pertzel's adult children Jy, Bree and Tory, who were given ownership of the dog, the ride of a lifetime, but also the surprise of a lifetime for her trainer.
The bitch's victory in the Sapphire Crown delivered Douglas his first Group 1 success in 21 years.
He previously savoured elite-level success at Wentworth Park with Golden Easter Egg winner Carlisle Jack in 2002.
During Baby Jaycee's phenomenal run, Douglas was often asked about comparisons between his two superstars.
Now that it is all said and done, he finds it tough to separate the pair.
"I rate her pretty well equal to Carlisle Jack. I've always said she was a miniature version of him," said Douglas, who was awarded the prestigious Ken Carr Medal last year, in recognition of more than a half a century of service to the greyhound racing.
"Those dogs have just got a toughness about them and a will to win. And it's something you can't just put into an animal - horse or dog.
"It's got to be in them - you can't train them to have a will to win, they've either got it or they haven't got it.
"Group dogs have it. They've got the ability, but they need that toughness and fierce will to win.
"She had it in spades. She was likely the hardest chasing bitch I've ever put a lead around in all the years I've been in the dogs."
As fate would have it, Douglas' only current performer Call Me Marley suffered a lower back injury at The Meadows last Saturday night.
A winner of 20 of 76 starts and placed 28 times, the son of Konomi and Call Me Bubbles actually defeated Baby Jaycee in their very first starts in July 2022.
With memories to last a lifetime, Douglas and the Pertzels figure on continuing to count their blessings for a while to come.
"All good things come to an end - we were just lucky to get the run we got with her," he said.
"It (the injury) could have happened early in her career and we would never have seen the best of her.
"It's bad luck, but that's racing.
"A problem she had was that her record is so good that there was no soft way back. She's top grade everywhere - she can't come back in a fifth grade race and try and find a soft route.
"She's got come back and race the absolute best on every track, especially in Melbourne.
"You just wouldn't do that to her. We've made the call and we'll live by it.
"She doesn't know she's retired yet, she still wants to go and was barking at me this morning wanting to do her bit.
"Mind wise she is still there, she just lost that little bit of early zip and that's her main attribute.
"You don't realise just how fast their career goes, but then again, dogs like her don't come along that often - not for little trainers like us.
"They're like hen's teeth for us, but to get to train one like her is something really special."
