If it's sparkly, and somebody's buying it, odds on it's for TayTay gigs

If it's sparkly it's moving in Bendigo's thrift shops as Taylor Swift fans get their eras on ready for Tay Tay's arrival.
This weekend is the last chance for Swifties (as her fans are known) to get their hands on an outfit for the Eras tour concerts in Melbourne.
Outfits for the Eras tour have become almost as important as the tickets themselves.
Fans have dedicated countless hours and dollars to sourcing or creating a costume that shows off their love of the singer.
Many planned their outfits months in advance, with fans agonising over every little details (to friendship bracelet, or not to friendship bracelet ... that is the question. If it's yes, don't bring them on a carabiner to the show).
For those who may have left it to the last minute, Bendigo's second hand charity shops are still a treasure trove of options for the thrifty shopper.
Leanne Tingley, the manager at the Bendigo Uniting Op Shop, said in the last few months she has seen a huge influx of customers looking for something special for the concert.
With tickets for the Eras tour starting at $79.90 for obstructed view and going up to $1249 for VIP packages, shopping second-hand has been a great option for anyone looking to save money.
"There's been a lot of people coming in buying the shiny, funky stuff. I reckon everyday someone is coming in looking for something for Taylor Swift," she said.
Swift, who is playing three shows in Melbourne on February 16, 17 and 18, has called the show a homage to the different stages of her musical career.
Over the last 18 years, Swift has undergone a series of transformations, starting as a girl-next-door with a country twang, before transitioning to a pop starlet in the early 2010s, to hardened superstar after years in the spotlight.
In the two albums she released during the COVID-19 lockdowns, she tested out a folksy sound.
These transformations, known to her supporters as her "eras", have each come with a signature style.
Many of her fans are taking the concerts as an opportunity to pull together their favourite outfits from her archive.
Leanne says the most popular outfits to recreate are the sequined dresses and bodysuits Swift has been wearing most recently, but she has also seen a number of older fans paying homage to Swift's earlier eras.
"There's been cardigans and cool pants, the funky jeans. It's been a huge age range. We've had older women going with their granddaughters. Lots of families are going together."
Leanne is hopeful the steady stream of buying in the past few months will translate to a big weekend of last-minute shoppers.
Her advice for anyone who hasn't found the perfect outfit yet is to come in as often as possible because, despite putting new stock out everyday, they can't keep anything sparkly instore for long.
"It's just flying out the door as soon as it comes in." she said.
"I had a gold sequined jumpsuit in the window for five minutes before it sold. It's really hard to do a display because it just goes so quickly."
Sarah, the manager at Storehouse Thrift, agreed that the sparkly outfits have been the most common requests, although jerseys to mimic Swift's boyfriend, American footballer player Travis Kelce, have been increasing in popularity.
Despite this, she isn't expecting a huge turnout at the shop this weekend.
"People have planned." she said.
"If anyone is out this weekend, that'll be because something broke or their costume didn't work out."
She says the level of excitement for the Eras tour she has seen in Bendigo has taken her by surprise.
"Our other stores in Melbourne have Taylor windows." she says.
"I didn't do it here because I didn't think it would be as big here as it was in Melbourne. But it has been quite popular. Everyone is very, very excited."
The Eras tour is the highest grossing tour in history, taking over from Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road.
