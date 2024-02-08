Victory Christian College wants to build new 1000-place school in Epsom

Victory Christian College has plans to build a brand new school in Bendigo's north.
The independent Christian school campus would be for grades prep to 12 and located on the corner of Sargeants Road and the Midland Highway at Epsom.
The college already has a campus in Strathdale, where a multi-million dollar extention was opened last year to serve more than 100 students and staff.
Plans lodged by the school show a 10-year, seven-stage development at Epsom that would grow from 200 places in 2026, to 1075 places in 2036.
According to the planning report, the new school would "cater for an increased demand in the broader Bendigo area".
"The design of the staged development of the school responds to needs of the growing school community in ensuring adequate provision of required amenities, such as car parking and outdoor recreation space," the planning report stated.
The school would be a three-minute drive north from the Epsom Huntly Recreation Reserve, and a five-minute drive north from Epsom Village.
Developers said floodplain management could be a constraint on the site.
The development would be subject to the Greater Bendigo Planning Scheme and provisions including the Low Density Residential Zone and a Land Subject to Inundation Overlay.
As the facility would be located on a floodplain, the school would need to maintain the free passage and temporary storage of floodwaters and not cause any significant rise in flood level or flow velocity.
According to the school's traffic management assessment, access to car parks and bus spaces would be via Sargeants Road.
The facility would result in more traffic on the Midland Highway during morning and afternoon peak hours.
The assessment estimated an increase from 766 to 881 vehicles between 8am and 9am, and from 824 to 947 between 3pm and 4pm.
Traffic engineers expected the development to result in upgrades being needed to both Sargeants Road and the Midland Highway throughout the course of the 10-year plan.
The school was awaiting approval from the state government.
Victory Christian College, according to its website, is part of is part of Acts Global Churches which is a Pentecostal movement.It opened in Bendigo in 1996 as a "ministry expression" of the Victory Church Bendigo.
The college was contacted for comment.
