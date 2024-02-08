Bendigo Advertiser
4-12 and facing hat-trick ball becomes a knock to savour by Beard

Luke West
By Luke West
February 8 2024 - 1:40pm
Taylor Beard's 121 last Saturday helped rescued Sandhurst from 4-12 to posting 219 against Strathdale-Maristians at Bell Oval. Picture by Darren Howe
WITH his side 4-12 and facing a hat-trick ball first-up, the pressure was firmly on Sandhurst's Taylor Beard as he made his way out to the middle of Bell Oval last Saturday.

Sports reporter

