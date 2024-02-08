4-12 and facing hat-trick ball becomes a knock to savour by Beard

WITH his side 4-12 and facing a hat-trick ball first-up, the pressure was firmly on Sandhurst's Taylor Beard as he made his way out to the middle of Bell Oval last Saturday.
The Dragons' top-order had collapsed against Strathdale-Maristians and the Sandhurst innings was teetering on the edge of disaster on the opening day of round 10 in the Bendigo District Cricket Association.
However, given the Dragons had just lost two wickets in two balls with the back-to-back dismissals of Jasper Langley (7) and Ash Gray (0) by Sam Johnston (6-54) Beard barely had time to digest the mire Sandhurst found itself in as he began what would become a remarkable rescue innings.
"To be honest, there wasn't much going through my mind at the time... I literally just walked out of the changerooms with my batting gear on when I heard another wicket fall," Beard said on Thursday.
"So I walked straight from the changerooms out into the middle, which is something I haven't done before.
"I think that probably helped a bit in terms of taking the pressure off because I wasn't thinking as much about the situation we were in.
"I got an inside edge off my first ball, so I probably wasn't far off being the third wicket in a hat-trick, but after a little while it became one of those days where you feel relatively comfortable.
"Strathdale was obviously in a good position, so they were attacking and that opened up some scoring opportunities early."
Despite the precarious position the Dragons were in when he started his innings, Beard capitalised on the aggressive fielding positions of the Suns with his first seven scoring shots including five boundaries and one six.
Led brilliantly by Beard, the Dragons rallied from 4-12 to post 219 against the ladder-leaders.
Beard compiled 121 from 209 balls with 14 boundaries and three sixes - one of which brought up his century - with the all-rounder now having 267 runs for the season to go with 15 wickets.
While assistant coach Beard was the driving force of the comeback he received superb support late from No.11 Ben Evans.
Sandhurst - which has been one of the big improvers in the BDCA this season and sits third on the ladder - had been 9-144 when Evans joined Beard at the crease, with the pair combining to add a further 75 runs for the last wicket to push the score to 219.
"Ben is a real fighter and just doesn't give up. They were bowling very well to him and attacking him quite strongly, but he just kept keeping them out," Beard said.
"There were times when we didn't get the single when we wanted to and he had to face all six balls. He did a phenomenal job and it's not the first time he has done it this year.
"He had a really good last wicket partnership with Simsy (Zac Sims) early in the season when they put on 80-odd to get us to 210 against Strathfieldsaye, which we were able to defend.
"It has been a bit of a tale of our year where we've tended to lose a few wickets early, but our back end has fought really hard and that has been one of our biggest improvements from last year."
Evans finished 21 n.o. off 71 balls.
Although he did a power of work to rebuild the Sandhurst innings, Beard was disappointed late in the day to get out with 50 balls still left unused by the Dragons, who were all out in the 77th over.
"Unfortunately I snicked off at a pretty bad time because it felt like all the hard work we had done was just starting to pay off," Beard said.
"Potentially, we could have got up over 250, so it was disappointing to get out when I did with eight-and-a-bit overs to go.
"They were starting to get a bit frustrated and we were starting to get a few more boundary balls... it would have been nice to finish it off and get 250-plus and put us in a better position, but 219 is a lot better total than we were looking at 4-12.
"The mode for us this year has been getting runs on the board and then backing our bowling, so we'll go in with a bit of confidence that we can defend the total on Saturday."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.