Hawks beat Demons to end BDCA T20 campaign in winning fashion

Eaglehawk has ended a tough season in the BDCA Twenty20 competition on a high, beating White Hills at the QEO on Wednesday night.
The five-wicket victory was the Hawk's first in the format for the season after losing their previous four matches.
Chasing 128 all-rounder Benjamin Williams (8 not out) and youngster Taj Taylor (6 not out) guided the Hawks home with five balls to spare.
It was a team batting effort by the Hawks led by opener Joshua Williams, who top-scored with 45 off 33 balls, including four boundaries and a pair of sixes.
Williams was well supported in the top order by first drop Angus Chisholm, who continued his fine season, hitting 25 off 31, and Bradley Muns (30).
It was a critical innings by Muns, who was at the crease when the Hawks lost Daniel Major for a duck, which had them at 4-95.
In his first T20 of the season, second XI player Harshil Arora was the only Demon to claim multiple wickets (2-13 off 3.1).
Earlier, the Demons appeared to be off to a strong start, being 0-37 and 1-71, with Brayden Stepien in his usual damaging mood, striking 32 off 18 and opening partner Ben Irvine compiling 28.
Ethan McKnight (1-26 off 4.0) swung the game back in the Hawks' favour, claiming the wicket of first drop Rhys Irwin (13) and then snaring a run out soon after.
Young leg spinner Fletcher Good was impressive, finishing with figures of 2-19 off 4.0.
The defeat concludes a disappointing T20 campaign for the Demons, which started with much promise after winning its opening two games before a trio of losses.
The T20 tournament continues at the QEO on Thursday night, where a win for Golden Square will lock them in for the grand final.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.