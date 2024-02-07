Man found with stab wounds in small regional town, police investigating

Police are investigating after a man was found with stab wounds in a small regional town on Wednesday, February 7.
The man was found on Green Street, Carisbrook, about seven kilometres east of Maryborough, just after 7pm.
Police believed the man "may have been stabbed".
He was taken to hospital with serious injuries, a Victoria Police spokesperson said.
The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were yet to be determined and the Maryborough crime investigation unit were investigating.
Anyone with information was urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.
