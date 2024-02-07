NAB climate activists to run their own defence in three-day court hearing

Three climate activists charged after staging a sit-in at the National Australia Bank last year appeared in court in Bendigo on February 7 ahead of a three-day hearing next month.
Dean Bridgfoot, Bernard Tonkin and Laura Levetan are contesting charges of trespassing after the March 31 incident, in which they refused to leave the Mitchell Street bank branch.
At the time the Castlemaine residents said they had been trying to hand out popcorn and screen a documentary in the bank as part of a national campaign against coal involving "nuisance and public opinion raising" activities.
The trio, who at an initial September 25 court appearance refused to plead guilty, are representing themselves in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court and using a defence of "statutory duress".
The court heard on Wednesday that the prosecution intended to challenge the relevance of the testimony of four expert and four "civilian" witnesses being called by the defendants.
Magistrate Jo Metcalfe, who was concerned about falling into the "trap" of delving into too much detail on the issue, decided the question would be addressed as part of "preliminary" discussions on the first day of the hearing.
Responding to several questions from Ms Levatan about the timing of the witnesses' appearances, the police prosecutor offered that he had no objection to their appearing via videolink.
Ms Metcalfe told the defendants, "It might be that none of them get called".
Other evidence the court is due to consider includes footage from the body-cameras worn by the arresting officers on the day.
The matter is set to proceed on March 6 for three days.
