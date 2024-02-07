Bendigo Advertiser
NAB climate activists to run their own defence in three-day court hearing

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 9 2024 - 11:25am, first published February 8 2024 - 10:30am
Dean Bridgfoot, Bernard Tonkin and Laura Levetan outside court the Bendigo Law Courts on February 7. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Dean Bridgfoot, Bernard Tonkin and Laura Levetan outside court the Bendigo Law Courts on February 7. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Three climate activists charged after staging a sit-in at the National Australia Bank last year appeared in court in Bendigo on February 7 ahead of a three-day hearing next month.

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

