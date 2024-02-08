Lunar New Year, comedy up-and-comers, witches and dancing | What's On

Celebrate the Year of the Dragon with events for the whole family to enjoy. Our What's On section is for community and not-for-profit groups to advertise their events. Any advertisements in this section are FREE to place and FREE to read. Advertisements that are emailed to the Bendigo Advertiser will also be placed in Saturday's Weekender as well as being listed online. To submit a notice or for more information, please contact: Email: addynews@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone 5434 4470
Bendigo's "favourite" dragon, Sun Loong, will briefly come out of retirement for the city's 2024 Lunar New Year celebrations, with dancers parading through the streets with the town's decades-old puppet. Food vendors and martial artists join Sun Loong in Bendigo's celebrations. Free community event. When: Saturday, February 10, 5.30 - 8.30pm. Where: Dai Gum San Precinct, 1/11 Bridge St, Bendigo VIC 3550
The Great Stupa is welcoming in the Year of the Dragon with 10 days worth of celebrations. From Tai Chi, to face painting, to dragon dances, there is something for everyone. Check out the full program here. No ticket required, donations appreciated. When: Friday, February 9 - Sunday, February 18 2024. Where: The Great Stupa of Universal Compassion, Bendigo, Australia
In our time: four decades of art from China and beyond, a partnership with the the National Art School in Sydney, draws from the collection of Australian economist and diplomat Dr Geoff Raby AO, who served as the Australian ambassador to China from 2007 to 2011. Over a 35-year period beginning in the mid-1980s, Raby assembled a vibrant trove of works by more than 75 artists working in China and Australia. Themes explored include urban life, Chinese philosophy and cultural difference to social justice, human rights and nationhood. When: Friday, January 19 - Saturday, March 30 Where: La Trobe Art Institute, 121 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550, Australia
RAW Comedy is Australia's most extensive and esteemed open mic comedy competition, and it's coming to Bendigo. Come see the ultimate quest to discover the nation's top emerging comedians, as Bendigo's best make you laugh as they vie for a chance to win here and go on to the Melbourne International Comedy Festival RAW Comedy Grand Final in Melbourne. Tickets $15. When: Saturday, February 10 8-9pm Where: Engine Room, 58 View St, Bendigo VIC 3550
Swingers lace up those dancers shoes and enjoy a night of grooving to McNee's Dance Band at the Spring Gully Dance. Special fundraiser event for Multiple Myeloma. All welcome to partake in a dance. Please bring a plate of afternoon tea to share. Admission $10. Enquiries to Keith 5444 2953 or Joy 0438 544 705. Where: Spring Gully Hall, Spring Gully Rd, Spring Gully When: Saturday, February 10, 1.30pm - 5pm.
Balgownie Estate is back with its annual Wedding Open Day. View spaces set up and styled for the big day, and take a tour of the venue including our accommodation and restaurant with one of our events team members. Make a day of it and book in for a Champagne Breakfast before or lunch. When: Saturday, February 10, 11am-2pm Where: Balgownie Estate Bendigo, 46 Hermitage Rd, Maiden Gully VIC 3551
Care for a little magic? Witchfest is coming to Daylesford. Expect crystals, smudge sticks, psychics, jewelry, candles, spell books, herbs, berries, incense blends, altar and ritual tools. When: Sunday, February 11, 10am-3pm Where: Daylesford Town Hall, 76 Vincent St, Daylesford VIC 3460, Australia
Put your thongs on and head to the Allies Hotel for the last of the Summer Blues Jam sessions. Bring your instruments and singing voices fir another fun afternoon of blues music. Friendly atmosphere and everyone will get a play in at least one set. When: Sunday, February 11, 2pm-5pm Where: Allies Hotel, 181 Loddon Valley Hwy, Myers Flat VIC 3556
Since the nineteenth century, bridge has had a hold on the card game playing-population, and its popularity is proven at the Bendigo club. Learn to play one of the world's favourite games under experienced instructors, with structured lessons in a supportive learning environment. Five week course $80. When: Tuesday, February 20 - Tuesday, March 26 7-9pm. Where: Long Gully Community Centre, 23-29 Havilah Rd, Long Gully
Go back in time and have fun learning rock 'n' roll dancing with Rockin' '50s Rock 'n' Roll Club. Five week basic dance lessons, no partner required. Learn how they did it in the old days. $25 per person for five week course. Contact 0438 895 380. When: Wednesdays, 7.30pm-8.30pm (arrive 7.15pm on first night for registration) Where: The Bendigo Club, 22 Park Street, Bendigo
Get ready for an evening of entertainment with the Groove Tram. Running fortnightly, the event will feature live music, local beers and fine wine, all on a rolling tram. There are limited tickets available per session and can be purchased here. The ride lasts about 1.5 hours. This is an 18+ event. Cost is $20 per person. Drinks and nibbles at bar prices. Where: Pickup and drop off from the tram stop at Alexandra Fountain, Charing Cross, Bendigo When: Runs fortnightly, 5.30pm and 8pm.
Pizza Sundays at St. Anne's offers a selection of house made pizzas with live music and award winning wines. Offering a great day out for the family, all pizzas are $25 each. The winery is fully licensed, with award winning wines available all at bar prices. Call 03 5435 3601 for pizza bookings. The cellar door is also open for free tastings 7 days a week from 9am until 5pm, no bookings required. Where: St. Anne's Winery, 3 Belvoir Park Road, Ravenswood. When: Every Sunday, 9am to 5pm.
Shared Reading is an immersive adventure, a space where people from all walks of life gather in small groups to listen to a story or a poem. We read slowly to allow space for our responses to emerge and to share, discovering the narratives within all of us, finding and speaking our own truth. For bookings, please click here. For enquiries, please email Juliane Roemhild at J.Roemhild@latrobe.edu.au. When: Every Monday from 10am until 11.30am - starting August 28 Where: La Trobe University Bendigo campus library
The Bendigo Showgrounds Market is held nearly every Sunday and is one of the biggest weekly markets in country Victoria. This family-friend market will include a huge range of new and used goods, food, coffee and fresh produce. For further information, phone 5444 4646 or email market@bendigoshowgrounds.com.au Where: Bendigo Prince of Wales Showgrounds, Holmes Road, Bendigo. When: Every Sunday, 8.30am to 2pm.
Castlemaine farmers market has kicked it up a notch from your average market, displaying some of the finest produce from across the region. You'll find local cheeses, meats, fruits and much more at this family friendly event. Where: Alongside Castlemaine Market Building, Mostyn Street, Castlemaine. When: The first Sunday of each month, 9am to 1pm.
Pick up some goods made with love this week at Kangaroo Flat's Handmade Market. The market is held monthly to showcase the creative people in and around Central Victoria, with a motto of 'if you bake it, if you grow it, you can sell it', this market is filled with handcrafted, handmade and homegrown goods. Prepare yourself for a day full of treats. For further information, visit thehandmademarketbendigo.com Where: Rotary Park, Kangaroo Flat, opposite APCO service station. When: The first Saturday of every month, 9am to 2pm.
