Man who previously killed, faces more jail time for giving child drugs

A 26-year-old Golden Square man who was previously jailed for manslaughter will face more time behind bars for giving drugs to a child.
Brandon Robinson appeared via videolink from custody, pleading guilty to charges including supplying the child with cannabis, possessing cannabis, trafficking MDMA, dealing with the proceeds of crime - specifically $1000 - and breaking a parole condition by breaking any law.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard a search warrant was issued on November 3, 2022, at a Golden Square address and he has been back in custody since.
Magistrate Trieu Huynh said "for someone of his age" Robinson had an "extensive prior history".
Mr Huynh said Robinson was sentenced to 10 years in jail by the Supreme Court in March 2017 on charges including manslaughter, with six years non-parole.
He was only 17 at the time and the court heard Robinson spent the first two years of his sentence at Parkville before being transferred to an adult facility.
The court heard his life up until that point had been spent partly in foster care and residential care, with experiences of violence.
He was also homeless and living on the streets with his father as a young teen.
Mr Huynh said when Robinson was released in June 2022, he had "no life skills to fall back on".
The court heard he returned to criminality - which related to the current charges.
Robinson lives with complex PTSD, an experience which the court heard was again recently triggered by a serious physical assault by another prisoner.
The court heard this assault related to charges that had been withdrawn, which had seen Robinson placed in protective custody.
Mr Huynh characterised the charged crimes as "serious" and "exploitative", aggravated by the victim's age, Robinson's involvement for financial gain and the fact he had only recently been released on parole.
Mr Huynh said he did not believe Robinson had shown remorse but acknowledged there had been an early plea, calling drugs a "scourge on the community".
He also said the age difference and nature of the relationship between Robinson and the child was aggravating, although he clarified that he was only sentencing for the charges before the court.
The court heard Robinson's prospects for rehabilitation were described as "guarded".
Mr Huynh described the level of disadvantage Robinson had experienced as "profound" and "chaos" and said it was "difficult to fathom".
"I have a very real concern you are becoming or have already become institutionalised," he told the young man.
For these crimes, Robinson was sentenced to six months in prison.
As he is now back in jail for the manslaughter matter, Mr Huynh outlined that two months in prison would be added to that original sentence.
For help contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.