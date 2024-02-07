Batter up - Bendigo baseball trio picked in Belles squad

THREE junior Bendigo baseball players have been selected to represent the Belles Baseball All-Girls Under-12 Charter team this year.
Bendigo's Pia Amsing, Georgia Lovell and Imogene Penna have made the Belles squad of 14 that will compete at the Victoria State Charter Championships in April.
The Belles are one of six Charter teams that will compete at the state championships, along with Athletics, Mariners, Mets, Rangers and Twins.
However, the Belles are the only all-girls team.
The Victorian State Charter Championships will be held from April 5 to 7 at Knox and for the Belles will be a prelude to also competing at the Australian Little League Girls Division Championship in May.
Pia plays her junior baseball with Strathfieldsaye Dodgers, while Georgia and Imogen's home club is Bendigo East.
Both Pia and Imogene play as infielders, while Georgia is a catcher.
The trio have been travelling to Melbourne for try-outs and with the Belles' squad of 14 now finalised are training weekly at Sandringham in the build-up to the state championships.
"Belles started last year as an opportunity to give girls more opportunities at baseball," Belles head coach Leah Trebilcock said on Thursday.
"We were really impressed with each of Pia, Georgia and Imogene during the trial process and they all represent a lot of untapped talent.
"They haven't had the exposure to the same level of training as some of the other girls in the city, but they have certainly got a lot of ability and really great work ethic and we are looking forward to seeing how they develop over the program.
"We have received some really positive feedback from the parents in terms of the difference the program makes to their daughters confidence and love for baseball.
"Playing with their peers and letting them see other girls playing baseball has been really important."
Strathfieldsaye Dodgers president Anthony Amsing said it was tremendous for the Bendigo Baseball Association to have three of its juniors players make the Belles 2024 squad.
"I think it's a huge achievement," Amsing said.
"The confidence the girls have gained has really spurred them on and it shows regional girls just what pathways there are in baseball and that's really important to try to get more girls playing baseball locally."
The selection of Pia, Georgia and Imgoene comes as the 2024 BBA junior season prepares to hit off shortly after Easter.
For more information on the Bendigo Baseball Association and links to sign up for juniors, visit the competition's website.
