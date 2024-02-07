Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Call for investigation into Sunbury Cemetery grave desecration

JD
By Jenny Denton
Updated February 7 2024 - 5:36pm, first published 5:34pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Dennis Ness stands in front of his son's grave at Sunbury Cemetery on February 2. Picture by Jenny Denton
Dennis Ness stands in front of his son's grave at Sunbury Cemetery on February 2. Picture by Jenny Denton

Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell has called for an investigation into how a gravesite came to be disturbed and a coffin damaged at Sunbury Cemetery this month.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$0/

(min cost $0)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.