Call for investigation into Sunbury Cemetery grave desecration

Member for Northern Victoria Wendy Lovell has called for an investigation into how a gravesite came to be disturbed and a coffin damaged at Sunbury Cemetery this month.
Speaking in the February 6 adjournment debate in the Victorian parliament's upper house, Ms Lovell also called for the board of Remembrance Parks Central Victoria, which contracted work that damaged the coffin, to be investigated.
As the Advertiser has reported, the grave area of 39-year-old James Ness, who was buried at Sunbury on January 19, was dug up and left dotted with concrete and protruding steel rods, while fragments of the coffin were found near the grave's surface.
"No parent who has buried a child should be subject to what happened to the Nesses just a few days after the burial," Ms Lovell said, addressing parliament.
"Imagine the shock and horror Dennis Ness felt when he returned to visit his son's grave and found the site of the grave looking like an excavation site."
When the family told cemetery representatives they believed James' coffin had been drilled into, the claim was initially met with skepticism.
Sunbury Cemetery issued a media release stating it would have a contractor dig around the coffin with hand tools to see if it had moved, and if so, to lift it with chains to check if it was damaged.
Ms Lovell labelled this plan, which the family were not immediately informed about, "extremely concerning".
"[It]t alludes to the desecration of a grave and exhumation, both of which are serious offences under the act and subject to huge fines or imprisonment," she said.
The MP, who has been a vocal critic of RPCV in the past, linked her call for an investigation into the Sunbury incident to other recent controversies the class A cemetery trust has been involved in.
"Each of the past three years has started with a scandal that has involved RPCV," she said.
"In 2022 it was the board's plan to increase the cost of burials ... in 2023 it started with the desecration of graves as memorials were removed from them.
"And this year we have the desecration of another grave."
Remembrance Parks Central Victoria said on Wednesday it would not make any comment at the moment out of respect for the Ness family.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.