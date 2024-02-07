Building boss is paying $25,000 a week for workers to help BlazeAid

When building company director Jay Brady put the call out for backpackers to help with BlazeAid's efforts of fixing flood-damaged fences in central Victoria, he received 300 applications in one day.
Mr Brady said his company, Brady and Partners Construction, was in between projects and rather than standing down his workers he'd put them to work in the local community.
"It's a real struggle across the community in all community organisations and charities; volunteer help is really hard to at the moment," he said.
"When there's a shortfall and there's a massive need for help and you've got a labor force that's capable and willing to be able to contribute as a corporate citizen, it's a good thing to do."
Mr Brady was paying about $20,000 worth of wages for this week alone, as well as $5000 a week to accommodate them.
The Huntly Hotel is also supporting the effort by providing transport and meals for the workers.
The backpackers came from countries such as Argentina and France looking to reach 88 days of work to meet visa requirements.
Mr Brady said he expected to have another 30 backpackers next week.
Property owner Tracey said her 20-acre farm resembled more of an ocean when the floods came through early January.
She said the water had completely ripped out her perimeter fencing.
Tracey said her husband had fallen sick and she had broken her back last week, and there was "no way" they could do the repairs without BlazeAid.
BlazeAid set up a camp in Goornong last week and had volunteers working at three properties on Wednesday, February 7.
While there were plenty of backpackers willing to work, BlazeAid still needed more team leaders, according to volunteer Brendan Meyer.
"There are 62 registered properties in this region at the moment," Mr Meyer said.
"There could be more, so we really desperately need more volunteers to come and help.
"We only have about nine at the moment in camp plus the backpackers, which is another seven.
"We'd love to see, perhaps 40 [volunteers]. We need experienced BlazeAiders to come along because we need team leaders to show the backpackers and other inexperienced people what to do."
People looking to help BlazeAid could contact coordinator Graeme Allan on 0477 488 434.
